You are Not Superhuman Momma, Stop Acting Like It.

You don’t have superhuman powers so stop acting like it. Society has set mothers up for failure and I am here to tell you that you don’t have to keep trying to live up to these unrealistic standards.

Do you feel like you have to be everything to everyone? That can absolutely overwhelming. You feel stretched thin, exhausted and downright resentful. It’s time to stop. Seriously. Right now. Stop at this moment, take a deep breath.

If you’ve been feeling spread too thin for a long time, something has to change. This mindset will continue to be your downfall. It’s time to leave it behind. Life is a cycle of good times and bad. It’s not linear. Of course, some moments in time will be more stressful than others but if you’re constantly feeling stressed… it’s a bigger underlying problem.

All moms suffer different degrees of stress and anxiety in life. Do you ever wonder why some moms thrive well during stressful times? OR have you noticed that some moms suffer quietly? And of course, some moms suffer not so quietly.  (You know who I’m talking about, the mom who revels in constantly sharing their own misery with no desire to actually change anything.)

The good news is, the down moments help us to appreciate and understand what an up moment looks like.

However, if you’ve experienced the downs for too long, you’re likely stuck so you are having trouble seeing the ups in your life. Momma, it’s time to shift your narrative, change your perception and give yourself a break.

As a mom, I know what it’s like because you want everything to be perfect. You want to give your children the very best. 

So you try to be super human and it’s slowly killing you.

When you are trying to be everything to everyone, you actually make it worse. You aren’t able to give your best to your children and you aren’t happy either. How does it truly feel to be spread so thin? Sit with that for a moment. Change only happens when the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of the change.

