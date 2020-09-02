“You are not alone.” With Beau Henderson & Anne Weintraub

You are not alone. I want everyone to know. I think people feel they are. They’re not-it’s so important. You can have everything and everyone, but if you feel alone, it’s a sad place to be. Everyone should have light.

Anne is a seasoned attorney who owns ALW Consults LLC. She assists clients with assembling their legal teams and creating resolutions to difficult legal issues.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Problem resolution was always in my blood. I enjoyed finding fixes, didn’t like bad news and wanted to help people. Specifically, the defenseless. Bullies on the playground never sat well with me. I stuck up for the odd man out. The kid who wasn’t popular. Not in favor. Alone at lunch. Not in the clique. I didn’t like that. When I saw lawyers on television growing up, I thought, ‘yes, that’s for me.’ When I was 12, I thought my calling was divorce law. Then criminal law. Funny how things change.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

‘To Kill A Mockingbird.’

Every lawyer and non-lawyer benefits from reading it-over and over. Each character, every word. Life lessons. However, many read the book and quote it, but don’t live it. Many people single out someone in their area they think is ‘crazy’ and/or reclusive. Or, they make them a target. They start rumors. In TKAM, it was Boo Radley. He was the one who ended up saving the children. It resonated with me. People are extremely quick to classify people as ‘crazy’ when they don’t understand or disagree with the person. In reality, it’s gaslighting 101. The person is not crazy.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Opportunity In Adversity.

Time for change in the way we work. Realizing that bricks and mortar isn’t the best way to go, unless it’s a career requirement. We can accomplish work from home instead of the office. Benefits: savings on overhead, more time for rest, family time, re-thinking the 9–5 and exploring different delivery methods to reach potential relationships.

I started the online projects, spent more time with my husband, worked more efficiently, reached a much greater base with more social media platforms and videos along with re-defining my specialty areas to meet the changing needs of clients I serve.

2. Concentrating On Your Mental Health.

I have been active with our local chapter of the National Alliance On Mental Illness. I’ve joined the board in an effort to improve access to free mental health resources to others in our community. One of the best things you can do to feel better is helping others. I’ve encouraged everyone I can to seek therapy should they choose to. It’s available free, with insurance or cash.

3. You Are Not Alone.

I began a Facebook Group.

It’s a daily writing that takes under 30 seconds to read. It’s called ❤️, Me on Facebook. Every second of every day, we feel alone in our thoughts and experiences. I don’t want anyone to feel that way. I try to write about experiences in categories. We don’t discuss politics. It’s pretty cool.

4. You didn’t cause it and you can’t cure it.

You didn’t. And you can’t. Many of us, especially, problem solvers, empaths and healers want to cure. We want to fix. Help. Make something go away. We don’t want to see anyone in pain. It’s important to remember you didn’t cause the virus and you can’t cure it-unless you are, in fact, qualified to do so. I remember that. Daily.

5. If it doesn’t exist, start it-if it adds value.

Why not? If you have an idea and it’s something good, run it by a couple of friends and some marketing professionals. If it doesn’t work, so what?

The world needs fresh energy. Now is a fantastic time to add your two cents. Nobody is criticizing and taking inventory. If they are, they’re not your people. Choose those who do give feedback-lovingly. You can!

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Stay informed to combat fear.

Anxiety is extremely prevalent in society. Do your homework. The National Alliance Of Mental Illness is a fantastic source for education. Check out NAMI.org and do see a qualified mental health professional for guidance, should you choose.

2. Turn off the news. Regulate your time on social media.

I think the news and social media can be extremely anxiety-provoking. Limiting your exposure to them may help.

3. Exercise.

Walking for thirty minutes every day should be a nice outlet for fresh air and relaxation. Yoga is great too. Many trainers are available via Zoom. Do what works for you.

4. Watch stimulants.

Coffee, coffee and more coffee will heighten anxiety. Just say no.

5. Sleep.

Make sure you get a good night’s sleep. Try to keep the same hours. Consistency is key. When you’re tired, you may be more anxious.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

NAMI.org

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

‘You can’t force a ponytail.’ People need to be ready. To do anything. Seriously. They have to want to. On 11/6/19, I decided to get healthy and started ‘Project Me.’ I lost 50 pounds, but it was a by-product of everything else I learned. Still going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You are not alone. I want everyone to know. I think people feel they are. They’re not-it’s so important. You can have everything and everyone, but if you feel alone, it’s a sad place to be. Everyone should have light.

What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?

LinkedIn-https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-weintraub-a4859a151/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/annelweintraub

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/annie.leah.900

Facebook-❤️, Me — https://www.facebook.com/groups/276019050330477/?ref=share

AnneWeintraub.com

