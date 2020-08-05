You are Meant to Soar, 3 Behaviors to Take Your Life to the Next Level

Did you know that the eagle is unlike any other bird, because they do not look behind their shoulder while hunting? The Eagle is confident and self-assured in its abilities and it’s characteristics like this one that make the Eagle a highly distinguished bird of prey; they are powerful, bold and unstoppable. With such differentiating majestic qualities, the eagle would never be easily confused with any bird of a lesser magnitude. What can we learn from these beautiful creatures and how can we separate ourselves apart in our careers, just as the eagle has?

1. Commit to excel in all areas of your life

To excel one must be willing to take chances, prepare, and be comfortable facing adversity. An eagle would never be strayed from its desires by the bothersome clucking of a chicken. Eagles are too busy high in the sky relishing over other goals. Nor would an eagle become timid as a storm strikes. While chickens run for the coop, the eagle uses the pressure of the storm to soar to greater heights. This allows them to soar through winds that would stop other birds in their tracks.

2. Surround yourself with others who aspire to be as great as you are

You will never see an eagle scratching on the ground and you’ll never see a chicken soaring in the sky. As the proverb goes, Birds of a feather flock together. In other words, people tend to surround themselves with others who have similar characteristics and traits as you do. You must think intently about who you surround yourself with if you want to succeed.

3. Do not fear moments of solitude

Eagles spend much of their time flying alone, therefore, most of the time you spot an eagle you will only see one at a time. While you may see a few eagles together you will never see a flock. Think of this quality the next time you strive towards success and seek to discover growth in your life. There are many ventures that must be done alone such as studying, reading, and expanding your mind to develop professionally and personally.

Remember you can be an eagle or you can be a chicken, but you cannot be both. The next time you are faced with a difficult decision or question who you should be associating with, commit to the mindset of an eagle. Do not fear facing the storm head-on, and learn to soar the way you were meant to.