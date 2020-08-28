Contributor Log In/Sign Up
YOU ARE “AMAZING” !!!

How did that make you feel?

Praise and Recognition…
Go a long way

When was the last time that someone told you how much they appreciated you? When was the last time you received recognition for a job well done? 

When was the last time you told someone they were appreciated and valued? 

Praise and recognition are two very powerful tools that forge great relationships and help people to reach greater heights. Whether it be at work or in our personal lives, we all like to be recognized for our good deeds and our accomplishments. 

We have lost sight of the importance of focusing on the good. Instead, we often look for and focus on the negative. We tend to condemn, criticize and complain.

This does not aid us in achieving the results we would like to see. 

When we catch people doing things right and praise them, we encourage them to do more of the same. When we are aware of and recognize others accomplishments we create an atmosphere and a culture that reinforces a positive outcome. 

With praise and recognition, you can be an instrument of change; both in your personal life and work place.

Look for the Good
Action steps…

  • Be aware of how you interact with people
  • Apply what you learn in both your personal and professional life
  • Look for and acknowledge the accomplishments of others
  • Be an inspiring and empowering person
  • Catch people doing things right
  • Praise them publicly
  • Always criticize in private
  • Be authentic, recognize and praise only when it is truly deserved
  • When somebody does not act in a way that you feel is appropriate, be sure to separate them from their actions… “I like you, but I do not like it when you…”
  • Remember that recognition for a job well done is one of the greatest motivators of peak performance

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

