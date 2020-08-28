YOU ARE “AMAZING” !!!

Praise and Recognition…

Go a long way

When was the last time that someone told you how much they appreciated you? When was the last time you received recognition for a job well done?

When was the last time you told someone they were appreciated and valued?

Praise and recognition are two very powerful tools that forge great relationships and help people to reach greater heights. Whether it be at work or in our personal lives, we all like to be recognized for our good deeds and our accomplishments.

We have lost sight of the importance of focusing on the good. Instead, we often look for and focus on the negative. We tend to condemn, criticize and complain.

This does not aid us in achieving the results we would like to see.

When we catch people doing things right and praise them, we encourage them to do more of the same. When we are aware of and recognize others accomplishments we create an atmosphere and a culture that reinforces a positive outcome.

With praise and recognition, you can be an instrument of change; both in your personal life and work place.

Look for the Good

Action steps…

Be aware of how you interact with people

Apply what you learn in both your personal and professional life

Look for and acknowledge the accomplishments of others

Be an inspiring and empowering person

Catch people doing things right

Praise them publicly

Always criticize in private

Be authentic, recognize and praise only when it is truly deserved

When somebody does not act in a way that you feel is appropriate, be sure to separate them from their actions… “I like you, but I do not like it when you…”

Remember that recognition for a job well done is one of the greatest motivators of peak performance

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself