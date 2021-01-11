Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You are already the person you are seeking to become.

You are already the person you are seeking to become. Living life Goddesspowered is not becoming someone new, it’s being who you already are. It is letting go of the version of who you think you are to allow the true you to come to the surface. How do you do that? It is as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You are already the person you are seeking to become.

Living life Goddesspowered is not becoming someone new, it’s being who you already are.

It is letting go of the version of who you think you are to allow the true you to come to the surface.

How do you do that? It is as simple as making a choice.

I have spent so many years trying to ‘become’ a version of myself the version that I saw in my minds eye.

The person I was created such a tension in me, I was totally dissatisfied with her.

She had hang ups, she didn’t make great choices, she couldn’t formulate words to express how she felt, she lived in a state of terror, terror at being rejected and not accepted.

She lived the life of a chameleon, shape shifting to suit others.

She didn’t speak up to defend herself, instead allowing people to use her as their scapegoat, and she let them.

The fear of even the unkindest of people rejecting her always running the show.

Her life was hanging on that one goal, being accepted by others.

Being seen by others.

Being needed by others.

Being part of a something.

All the while the person she wanted to be she already was.

She always had been.

Peaceful mind.

Open heart.

Living free from the need to be accepted by others.

Embracing all of life.

Knowing the limitless opportunities available to her.

A burning flame of courage glowing inside, stepping over fear towards where her heart was leading her.

The version she had created and was living out silenced her true self.

The moment I decided to be true to myself, the person I wanted to be flowed to the top.

My inner Goddess.

The fearless, courageous, worthy, light, powerful, peaceful, awakened true version of me and of all women.

We are one choice away from living life Goddesspowered.

Or we can continue to live life being unconscious powered, allowing beliefs we form along our journey to become the lens we see ourselves through.

Limiting our connection to the beautiful truth within.

Who do you want to be?

For she is who you already are.

You do not have an image of who you would like or yearn to be by coincidence, you have a picture of your true self and a knowing that this is who you are for a reason – for she IS your truth.

Start to be that today Goddess.

Leanne MacDonald is a published author and International Spiritual Transformation Coach on a mission to awaken women to their pure potential, so they are free to live life courageously, unbound and Goddesspowered!

www.theeverydaygoddessrevolution.com

[email protected]

Facebook @everydaygoddessrevolution

    Leanne MacDonald, Spiritual Transformation Coach at The Everyday Goddess Revolution

    Leanne MacDonald is an author and international spiritual transformation coach, she works with women, helping them to find their voice, awaken their confidence and recognise their true Divine nature of pure potential. Leanne is extremely passionate about cheerleading women, guiding them back to their truth and supporting them to live life without fear or limitations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “How Extremely Busy Executives Make Time To Be Great Parents”, With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Michelle Archuleta

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Community//

    A Story Of Hope

    by Kalyani Pardeshi
    Community//

    Bill Simmons of American Leprosy Missions: “Always Honor Your Word In Order to Rise Through Resilience”

    by Tyler Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.