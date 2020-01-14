Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You Are Allowed to Fall

None of us are perfect. Forgive yourself.

By
Photo by Jimmy Chang on Unsplash
Photo by Jimmy Chang on Unsplash

We all fall down from time to time.

I have anger, frustration, and pain surface periodically.

None of us are perfect.

When you reflect and realize that your behavior, actions, or decisions have been imperfect…

Forgive yourself.

Move forward.

Gain awareness.

Learn.

Make adjustments and reset your vision.

You are allowed to fall.

We all do.

Folks who openly criticize others fall more than the ones they criticize.

Their judgment is never about you. It’s their diversion from their own pain.

Move forward.

There are rich people and poor people.

There are addicts and clean and sober people.

There are openly emotional and visibly stable people.

There are highly educated and less educated people.

There are convicts and free people.

We are all the same.

Equal footing.

No one is good, no one is bad.

We are all equals.

Every single one of us is doing the very best we can with our current level of awareness – with what we have to work with right now.

Equals.

Some see today and the path forward clearer than others…

But we are all equals.

We all fall from time to time.

When we choose to get back up and try again, that is success.

There is no good.

There is no bad.

Just equals living the very best life possible.

Now.

From mentors and philosophy, I have learned a valuable lesson that has helped me tremendously.

You can know the path forward.

You can reflect on the past with perfect clarity.

You can have the clearest goals possible.

You can be the most educated of scholars.

None of it matters if your very next step – your very next breath – does not move you forward.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

And if your next step, your next breath, moves you forward…

And the next…

And the next…

You will begin to feel relief.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

You will fall.

Forgive yourself.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

You will move forward.

Reward yourself.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

Nothing else matters but now.

Create the very best now.

Become self-aware.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

Move forward with the next…

And your life will unfold miraculously.

Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. His abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

Mike leads the Sacred Steward Membership community, a gathering of men who wish to experience and embrace The New Alpha Male -- finding their power, purpose and potential to lead an impactful life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Purpose//

Forward into Justice

by Richard A. Silvia
Community//

Heal Your Heart!

by Tami Shaikh
Community//

Forgiveness Fears, feelings & futures

by Mandie Holgate

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.