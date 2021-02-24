You are a product of your decisions.

Everyday, we all have to make decisions; some are simple, others are more complex, and can be a source of anxiety. These decisions can change our lives and leave a lasting impact.

It’s important to recognize that you always have a choice, a choice to do what’s right, a choice to live your true authentic self, a choice to be happy, a choice to impact those around you positively.

Yes, sometimes our decisions can be painful, but they can also be liberating.

Everything you’ve done up until now has led you to where you are, and everything you decide moving forward will determine where you end up.

So, where will you end up?

Our decisions may not always create the results we intend, but they must be our decisions.

Whatever the decisions may be, remember, your decisions are what leads to your outcome, so own it.

As Stephen Covey said, “I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.”

What decisions are you making today?

To create joy in your life?

To make positive changes in your life?

How about investing in yourself to enhance or learn a new skill?

