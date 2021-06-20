Yossera Bouchtia: “Discipline is your friend”

Discipline is your friend — It offers a creative foundation and cultivates commitment and trust within yourself. Like any relationship, your relationship to your writing needs to be nurtured on a daily basis, similar to a garden that needs the right atmosphere, water, sunlight to fully blossom into its full expression.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yossera Bouchtia, a Moroccan American writer/director whose work is committed to challenging stereotypes, misconceptions and shedding light on underrepresented perspectives. Yossera received her MFA in film from Columbia University and is currently an Assistant Professor of Cinema at VCUarts.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I came to this career path with a yearning for expression. I found myself wanting to express so many emotions, ideas and questions I was experiencing throughout my childhood. Later, in my adolescence I discovered Cinema and found the medium lends itself well to storytelling and the mode of expression felt limitless. It was an endless playground for me and I was instantly mesmerized by the power of visual stories.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Shooting my first short film in my homeland, Morocco, during Ramadan in the desert was the most challenging and one of the most transformative experiences I’ve gone through. The shooting days were strenuous, with very little sleep and little food and yet I felt the strong impact it had on breaking my limitations. It changed the way I perceive the craft of storytelling and shed light on what the creative process can do to a creator. Since then, I continue to approach my work with this vivid memory.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

As a first-generation immigrant and a woman of color, the journey to becoming a writer is inherently more challenging in an industry that favors white writers and white stories. I’m constantly either exotified or seen with scrutiny in terms of the success-ability of my work. With that, I’ve had to lean into the challenges and embrace who I am and where I come from. My marginalized experience has taught me to understand the value of tenacity and to remain committed to my truths as a writer by not compromising who I am and what I want to say.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on another TV pilot MALAK which is about a headstrong Muslim teen who struggles to grow up in post 9/11 America.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My TV pilot YASMINE/JASMINE follows a grieving daughter who is haunted by a doppelganger ghost which grows relentless in demanding her attention. It quickly becomes a mystery she must unravel on her own while confronting an invisible curse related to her immigration to the USA. The story veers into Moroccan mysticism while exploring what it means to straddle identities in two very different worlds.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

With YASMINE/JASMINE the theme I am exploring is related to how an individual can reconcile the duality inherent in their diaspora and reclaim a deep sense of self. It’s also the central question I want to pose on the viewer and inspire individual responses.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Discipline is your friend — It offers a creative foundation and cultivates commitment and trust within yourself. Like any relationship, your relationship to your writing needs to be nurtured on a daily basis, similar to a garden that needs the right atmosphere, water, sunlight to fully blossom into its full expression. Find your trusted tribe to bounce ideas, share your work and inspire one another. READ and WATCH stories and discover what truly resonates with you. Advocate for inclusivity, always. Meditate to bring ease into your work.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

When I began meditating, I was finally able to connect to something beyond my physicality that has allowed me to access a higher level of perception. This ability to perceive and see with such clarity has brought so much breadth and depth to my writing.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I draw a lot of inspiration from Irish poets and as well as the writings of Rumi because they inspire me to seek truth and constantly look at the world with wonder.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been moved to tell stories that touch lives in a profound way, therefore if I were to start a large movement it would remain committed to inspiring higher possibilities through the power of storytelling.

