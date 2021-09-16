Yolanda Origel of Cancer Kinship: “Lean on your faith and surrender your fears”

Lean on your faith and surrender your fears. I prayed a lot and asked for others to pray for me. I prayed for my family, doctors, and nurses and anyone battling cancer. I looked for stories of hope in the bible that were relevant to my current situation. I wrote down scriptures and reflected on them often. They reminded me to be hopeful and calm during my cancer storm.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yolanda Origel, Executive Director and Founder Cancer Kinship.

Yolanda has extensive experience working in the nonprofit sector for more than 25 years. She has served in various roles in local nonprofits where she provided direction & support in the areas of organization development, capacity-building, business development, program development, fund development and donor relations, volunteer recruitment and management, event planning, and community outreach.

Her love of nonprofit service began when she was recruited as a member of the Exeter Boys & Girls Club Youth Advisory Council member during her junior year in high school and she developed curriculum and programs for local at-risk youth. This involvement led to a program staff position which transitioned into a Program Director, and subsequently as interim Executive Director; working directly with the board, advisory board & committees, & local community leaders on strategic initiatives, fundraising activities & community outreach.

Her love for nonprofits grew even more when she began working with the YMCA in central California, which led to a position at the YMCA of Orange County when she moved to SoCal in 2004. She served as the Capital Campaign Manager of an 18M dollars campaign for the Santa Ana YMCA. She also served as the Marketing & Communications Director for South Coast & Santa Ana YMCAs. Most recently, she served as OneOC’s Nonprofit Solutions Specialist for 9 years and is now the Executive Director and Founder at Cancer Kinship, a fiscally sponsored project of OneOC.

Yoli’s life’s mission to support newly-diagnosed cancer patients and survivors through programs and services offered by Cancer Kinship. Being an 14-year cancer survivor has given her an incredible thirst for life, a love of extreme sports, and a very affectionate personality. Her hobbies include skydiving, photography, hiking, running, cooking, going to concerts, and spending time with friends, family and church family at Calvary Chapel Tustin.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Thanks for creating this platform to share my story!

My professional background spans more than 25 years in the nonprofit sector. I began my nonprofit career at the age of 16 when I was recruited to serve as a Youth Advisory Council member for what later became a Boys & Girls Club in my hometown of Exeter, CA. I served as Program Director and Interim Executive Director at the Club before transitioning to the YMCA and serving as the Capital Campaign Manager when I moved to Orange County, CA, in 2004. I was working at the Y when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in 2007, and I also tested positive for the BRCA1 gene. I went through 16 weeks of chemotherapy (AKA “the red devil”), had a bilateral mastectomy followed by 35 rounds of radiation and a lengthy latissimus dorsi flap reconstruction process that lasted approximately one year and required six surgical procedures. Subsequently, I had a cancer preventative hysterectomy because of my increased risk for ovarian cancer due to my BRCA1 gene. This December, I will be celebrating 15 years since my diagnosis, and I feel extremely blessed! What a wild ride it’s been!

Childhood backstory: I’m the youngest of seven crazy kids born to immigrant parents from Mexico. My dad was a farm laborer, and my mother was a homemaker who was dedicated to caring for her children and home. I have three brothers and three sisters; we all grew up in a small town called Exeter in Central California — nestled between Fresno & Bakersfield near the foothills just outside of Sequoia National Park. I had a fun and normal childhood, for the most part. However, I don’t recall a time in my life when cancer was not part of my vocabulary. I was introduced to the word “cancer” when I was just seven years old when my mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that took her life when she was just 42 years old.

I founded Cancer Kinship, a nonprofit organization based out of Southern CA, after losing my sister to metastatic breast cancer in 2014. My mother and sister’s cancer stories are very much a part of my cancer story. All three stories bring unique perspectives and understanding of cancer survivorship issues that we, as cancer patients and survivors, have to wrestle with during our cancer battles. My hope is that Cancer Kinship can help raise awareness on the emotional impact of a diagnosis and the importance of addressing these issues as a way to reduce cancer recurrence risks and improve the quality of life of the growing cancer survivor and thriver community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love poems by American poet E.E. Cummings, which include deep and wonderful quotes to live by; here are a few of my fav’s:

“Unbeing dead isn’t being alive.” — A reminder that we should make the best of the days that are gifted to us. To do more than merely exist.

“We do not believe in ourselves until someone reveals that deep inside us something is valuable, worth listening to, worthy of our trust, sacred to our touch. Once we believe in ourselves we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight or any experience that reveals the human spirit.” — This speaks to my belief that there’s healing power in human connections.

“The world is mud-luscious and puddle-wonderful.” — This reminds me of the innocence of childhood and that we all have the ability to live in the moment just as a child plays in mud or splashes in puddles.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Yes, of course. I’m an open book and very transparent about my cancer experience. I truly believe storytelling can be beneficial to the person sharing as well as those who listen, and I’m thankful for this opportunity to share mine. Here’s my cancer story: I found my lump on November 22, 2007 — Thanksgiving Day. I had a turkey in the oven, my family on the way, and big plans to feed my family with my home cookin’. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because I love to cook and feed my family. I often joke that I was meant to be a grandma — the kind of grandma who makes sure you never leave her home hungry.

After putting the turkey in the oven, I took a shower and was drying off with a towel when my body forced me to take notice of a sharp pain in my left breast. It happened so suddenly, and I immediately put my left hand on my breast. That’s when I felt it — a very defined lump. Painful, well-defined, big. I KNEW in my heart it was cancer. I just knew it. I also knew I couldn’t do anything about it on Thanksgiving Day, so I just stuffed my fear down, finished getting dressed and entertained my family. Knowing that the lump was present felt like a dark shadow following me around that day and throughout the weekend.

I remember laying down for bed that night, after all was quiet and I was alone. I pressed my hand on my breast for a thorough exam. I remember thinking, “What if I die like mom? What would happen to my family?” I was the care provider for my brother, who was developmentally disabled and just received guardianship for my teenage nephew, who was now under my care. Plus, I was the sole breadwinner in my family. How would I be able to afford time off from work? What about my father? I couldn’t bear the thought of my father having to bury his youngest daughter to the very disease that took the love of his life. I knew I needed to find out what I was up against. I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under me and knew in my heart that I’d be fighting the biggest battle of my life. I prayed for strength that night and cried myself to sleep.

What was the scariest part of that event?

The scariest part was not knowing what I was up against. The waiting period, from the moment I found the lump to the moment I heard the dreaded words, “You have cancer,” was the scariest for me, even though there were many scary moments sprinkled throughout my cancer battle. Not knowing if it was cancer, and if it was, what stage? Had it spread elsewhere? What’s the game plan? Would I survive? How would my body handle treatment? I had so many questions that needed answers. I remembered what treatment was like for my mother. Those vivid memories I saw first-hand, through a child’s eyes, of just how difficult chemotherapy and radiation were for my mother back in the 1980s. I was terrified.

What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Death — not because I was afraid of dying. I’m a Christian and know where I’m going when I die, so that part doesn’t scare me. The part that worried me the worst was the impact my death would have on my family. So many people rely on me. I know I needed to fight for them.

How did you react in the short term?

The weekend before my appointment with my Primary Care Physician (PCP) was the longest weekend ever! I cried and prayed a lot during my quiet alone time. My PCP was great and referred me for my first mammogram ultrasound. I was 31 years old and hadn’t had one yet. That experience is a great story in itself. I learned an important lesson on self-advocacy. Allow me to explain.

When my PCP gave me the mammogram referral, it was the first week of December. I called to schedule the appointment, and the receptionist told me that the earliest appointment available was not until the last week of January/early February. I knew that my case was urgent, and I pleaded for an earlier appointment to no avail. That’s when I took the initiative to call my PCP back and asked if he’d be willing to call the imaging center on my behalf to make a case for an earlier appointment. Given my family history, the symptoms I had, and the size of the lump, it seemed extremely necessary to schedule the imaging sooner rather than later. A few minutes later, I received a call back from the imaging center informing me that they had an opening that Friday. Thank God I didn’t take no for an answer and asked for help. Thank God my doctor advocated for me. That Friday, when my imaging was complete, the head radiologist came in and explained that I had a lot of cancer activity in my left breast and underarm lymph nodes and that he had taken the liberty of scheduling an appointment with a breast surgeon that afternoon.

Needless to say, I panicked. For them to take the initiative and schedule the appointment on the same day was very indicative of a serious problem. The first question out of my mouth was, “Am I going to die like my mom?” The drive to the surgeon’s office was the longest drive ever! And the days between my biopsy and official diagnosis, and subsequent PET Scans, genetics testing, and long-awaited appointment with my oncologist, were such long and distressful days.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I’m grateful that my breast surgeon gave me a book called, “The Breast Cancer Survival Manual” by Dr. John Link. I kept myself busy reading it from cover to cover, took lots of notes, and began writing out the many questions prompted by the manual. I wanted to become an expert in the type of cancer that I had. I wanted to understand what I could do to prepare for the biggest battle of my life. I knew that many variables were out of my control, but I wanted to be an active participant in my survival, so I changed the variables I could control.

I did a thorough inventory of my life as it related to my health and wellbeing. I must admit I did go a little overboard with my diet and went “cold turkey” on a lot of things, initially, such as caffeine and other foods that were staples in my kitchen. Some of the drastic dietary changes were not sustainable in the long run — however, I was able to make some wonderful changes that I am proud to say “stuck” — such as eating much more whole, nutritious foods, avoiding sugar and bad carbs, and basically avoiding foods found in the middle aisles of all grocery stores. I also learned about the importance of hydration, sleep and supplementation as a way to help your body heal from the aftereffects of treatment and surgery.

I also believe in the power of movement — walking, or any form of exercise, is so important to your emotional and physical wellbeing and continued healing. Every little bit of exercise helps! Immediately after I finished chemo, I renewed my gym membership and started working out with a trainer to help build my strength in preparation for the long road of cancer recovery. I also learned that the more I moved, the more I would reduce the risk of recurrence, which for the type of cancer I had (triple-negative stage 3 cancer) was at the highest risk within the first two years post-treatment. I had to start slow, and there were times I forced myself to get dressed and hit the gym, but I never regretted going once I was there.

Another thing I did to boost my confidence every day was forcing myself to get up, shower, get ready — which for me was putting on a little makeup, wearing a cute outfit and putting on a little perfume. There were days that I was in PJ’s all throughout the day and felt like I had been hit by a bus, but dang it, I wanted to look cute! 😊 I also made my bed every day.

Another thing that helped me get through the toughest of days was music. I had several battle songs that I listened to when I was getting ready to go to chemo — to pump myself up to go. Plus, having music play in the background livened up the mood in my home for my family, especially when things were tough. (My fav bands: Dream Theater — prog rock band, and instrumentalist guitarists, Joe Satriani and Tony MacAlpine — who is also a cancer survivor)

I also captured most of my cancer experience through photo journaling. I took pictures of every stage in treatment and surgery recovery. These photos have helped me “own” my cancer story, and now that I look back at all that I’ve endured, I must say that I’m proud of my ability to be resilient. I’ve been asked why I would ever want to see those pictures, and I simply say I don’t ever want to forget my struggle. It helps keep me humble, grounded, and appreciative of all that I’ve been able to overcome.

One last point I’d like to make related to coping is that cancer affects the family too. A few ways we managed to cope together were by going to church and having home fellowship together. We prayed together, served as volunteers for church and community, watched lots of funny movies and had mealtime together without our phones. In fact, I had a basket near the kitchen table where we placed our phones, so we wouldn’t get tempted to answer texts or play with apps during meals. We also cooked a lot together. Our family became closer during my cancer battle.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Of course, first and foremost, I’m grateful to my family and close friends who did so much to help me throughout the past 14 years. When asked this question, I also immediately think of my oncologist, Dr. David Margileth. He made me feel like the only patient in the world when we met for the first time. He took my handwritten list of questions and answered every single one. He explained the treatment plan, which alleviated much of my emotional distress. He gave me hope, and for the first time since I found the lump, I was able to sleep soundly later that night. I’m also grateful to my breast surgeon, Dr. Michele Carpenter, who gave me the opportunity to mentor her patients after I was on the other side of treatment (one-year post-diagnosis). Because of her, I learned, first-hand, the power of human connections as a way to cope and heal emotionally. I served as a patient mentor for more than 10 years, which prompted the development of my own nonprofit, Cancer Kinship, in 2018. Dr. Carpenter now serves as our Board Chair, and I’m so grateful for her belief in our mission and my ability to help others as a mentor.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

My cancer would say, “Your faith was bigger and stronger than me (cancer), and I didn’t have a fighting chance!” Once I knew what I was up against, after receiving my diagnosis and treatment plan, I experienced a solid mindset shift that I attribute to my faith in the Lord. It was “game on,” and I knew that I’d beat cancer in the end. I don’t mean that smugly at all. I was often fearful and thought to myself, “What if I die fighting? What if I don’t make it to next Christmas?” But even with those thoughts, as a believer, I know where I’m going when I die, so even if I die trying, I consider it a win. I became bold and have stood firm in my faith throughout the past 14 years.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that cancer survivorship starts from Day 1 — the day a person finds a lump and/or notices symptoms and takes the necessary steps to get answers. I want to acknowledge the amount of courage it takes to get the crucial screening done, which ultimately leads to a diagnosis for many. It also takes a lot of courage to get up, get dressed and walk through the doors for the dreaded cancer treatment and/or surgery. Cancer is scary! Self-compassion is important. You don’t have to be strong all the time. It’s okay to say, “I’m scared,” and it’s equally important to have someone or be someone who says, “I understand.”

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

My personal cancer battle didn’t just end with my diagnosis. Unfortunately, when I was eight years into my cancer survival, my youngest sister was diagnosed and passed away from metastatic breast cancer that spread to her brain, just like my mother. I grieved the loss of my sister and experienced survivor guilt and extreme sadness that prompted me to seek grief support and evaluate my life’s purpose (and survivorship purpose). I wanted to make sure I used however much time I had left on this earth to raise awareness for cancer survivorship issues including, mental health, psychosocial needs, and the lack of whole-person support services required to transition cancer patients into thriving survivors. One day, while hiking and praying, I decided to begin the business planning process to develop a peer mentorship and survivor empowerment program which ultimately led to the launch of Cancer Kinship, a nonprofit agency located in Southern CA. We officially launched in November 2018 and began our programs in October of 2019. Unfortunately, COVID-19 impacted our ability to continue with our local grassroots community outreach efforts. Yet through my ongoing partnership with UHSM Health Share, our program transitioned to virtual services, and I have been able to share my services and Cancer Kinship’s mission with a wider audience. It’s been a blessing to have the support from our partners, which has enabled us to move our mission forward throughout the pandemic. But our work is not done. In fact, cancer patients need more help than ever before, and we are committed to meeting the unique needs of our cancer community through Cancer Kinship’s core programs.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

One of the comments that I heard the most during my cancer battle was, “You are so strong and inspirational.” Even though I appreciated this sweet sentiment and understand why people often say that to cancer patients, it creates this expectation that cancer patients must be strong all the time. It’s unfair, unrealistic, and promotes feelings of shame when cancer fighters let their walls down and express their fears and sadness. I’ll never forget a sweet note I received from a colleague while battling cancer that helped me feel loved and understood. She said, “I can only imagine how hard this must be, especially during those quiet moments when you feel alone and afraid. Just know you are loved and have an army of supporters rooting for you. You are not alone.” This sweet note acknowledged my fear and the difficulty of the battle. It also reminded me that I was not alone. I felt understood. A couple of other comments I heard, which I think should never be said to a cancer patient, is, “Hey, at least you are getting a free boob job.” Clarification: It’s not a boob job. It’s an amputation. And, “You didn’t have a choice but to fight.” Correction: All cancer patients have a voice, have a choice, and should be acknowledged for the decisions they make concerning their health. They are active participants in their battle against cancer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Inform and educate yourself on your cancer type, treatments. Read about it from credible sources, and if you don’t know what things mean, or need help understanding, ask questions. Lean on your faith and surrender your fears. I prayed a lot and asked for others to pray for me. I prayed for my family, doctors, and nurses and anyone battling cancer. I looked for stories of hope in the bible that were relevant to my current situation. I wrote down scriptures and reflected on them often. They reminded me to be hopeful and calm during my cancer storm. Build your tribe. Connect with cancer survivors and thrivers. They have amazing tips and stories of resiliency and can inspire hope in you. Once you are on the other side of treatment, serve as a mentor for others. Share your story; that could potentially help others going through a similar cancer battle. You will give your cancer experience a purpose, benefiting yourself and the listener. Need help connecting? Please, reach out to Cancer Kinship. We can help! Don’t be afraid to ask for help and accept help. I was incredibly independent and found it extremely hard to ask/accept help until one day, a dear friend called me out on my resistance. She said, “What if God put it in the heart of your friend(s) to serve in that way, and you are the barrier to the fulfillment of their purpose? Get out of the way and let them serve by helping you.” Wow — talk about a reality check! Take care of your mental health. Being afraid, sad, and overwhelmed are normal feelings that cancer patients experience throughout their battle and even afterward. Sometimes these feelings are directly related to treatments and are common side effects to hormone suppressive medications and other treatments. However, if you are experiencing feelings of deep despair, hopelessness, fear, panic, depressive symptoms, including suicide ideation — and these feelings won’t go away — I want to urge you to talk to your doctor and seek mental health support. A cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and agonizing life experience. Don’t be ashamed of seeking support that could ultimately help you live a much longer and happier life as a survivor. Self-care is important. Studies show that addressing your mental health and wellbeing can improve long-term health outcomes and quality of life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I’d like to encourage the growing number of cancer survivors to get involved and support newly diagnosed patients through a mentorship experience. Even though there are wonderful programs at local cancer centers that handle diagnosis, there aren’t enough programs that address life after cancer or the emotional side of cancer survivorship and its direct impact on long-term health outcomes and survivability. I want to bring this conversation full-circle by simply saying that there is healing power in human connections. If we engage the growing group of cancer survivors and thrivers through a mentorship experience, together, we can improve the quality of life of those who hear the words, “You have cancer.” We at Cancer Kinship offer a peer mentor program called Cancer Connections, and I want to encourage both newly diagnosed patients and survivors to reach out and learn how you can participate.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

I’d love an opportunity to meet with Glenn Stearns from Stearns Lending and the star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire. He was diagnosed with cancer twice and had such an incredible life story of resiliency. His belief that everyone has the potential to turn their life around and make their dreams come true align with my personal beliefs as well. Plus, he and his wife Mindy look like fun, down-to-earth people who have a thirst for life and love to laugh! We’d have a blast during private breakfast or lunch! (https://www.glennstearns.com/)

If I could personally thank a prominent individual who helped me indirectly during my cancer battle it would have to be Dr. Charles Stanley from In Touch Ministries. His Christ-centered and bible-based daily devotionals, as well as weekly church services, helped my sister and me during the darkest of times. (https://www.intouch.org/)

I’m also open to meeting with anyone who has been touched by cancer, understands the need for our programs, and is willing to roll up their sleeves to help us grow. We are a small organization with lots of passion and a focused mission and vision but have limited resources. So, I definitely would love to meet and explore a potential partnership to expand our mission reach. If you are interested in aligning your life’s mission and purpose, or if you are a company leader and are interested in aligning your brand with our mission, let’s talk!

