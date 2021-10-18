Yogeeta Prabhakar of Y&Y Newyork: “Be a Muse”

Be a Muse — Create your own stand out there with kindness , When I was a 15 ,I went into the artist field which made me reach on an intellectual level, spurring me to run with creative ideas that someone else wouldn’t really understand.

One of the Y&Y Newyork Co-Founders, Yogeeta Prabhakar is dedicated towards the project on solving people problems in Fashion Industry, she is an industry expert in Fashion and Jewelry which makes her stand out. Her following on New upcoming trends which is precised and backed up by research to give the customer best retail service out there . She also has a Degree in The Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Well I was raised in a Business Family having businesses across globally of Import and Export along with Manufacturing of Fashion, Jewelry , Luxury Goods .My dad was always travelling for work and back at home I used to watch my Grandmother and Mom reading magazine all these into Vogue Paris Milan Fashion Week , the haute couture , they definitely had the best taste in fashion , and that was my first inspiration.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

When I started working in family business, as I further developed my abilities- I decided to pursue a career in the field.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the starting you go at an event or a conference , you get to meet a lot of new people , get into a great conversation , later to know the other person is a famous person. Which definitely leads to a happiness shock.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First is confidence — I seen so many people get nervous at events which is not needed as a matter of fact people like you when you have confidence .

Be a Muse — Create your own stand out there with kindness , When I was a 15 ,I went into the artist field which made me reach on an intellectual level, spurring me to run with creative ideas that someone else wouldn’t really understand.

Last would be Loyalty (Loyalty is Royalty) — When I started with projects I needed people who could be loyal as a team ,otherwise trust factor is lost and you cannot go further in your journey

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think people shouldn’t be uncomfortable , things go on merit basis ,gets to be the deserving candidate.

There’s No Need To Shrink Yourself For Other People’s Comfort.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Well I have been in a similar situation , it’s difficult to talk on such a sensitive topic. Because of my outward appearance, they couldn’t see my internal strength.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

She should be confident and brave enough. Make sure you’re working for someone confident who is willing to take risks on you. You are only ever as good as the team you build, so be a talent magnet and surround yourself with the best and the brightest.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Raise your voice and support one another , a woman is a creator of human life and she should be respected for it.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us? N

Nothing as such.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The lack of women in positions of power. Sponsorship — Not enough leaders are sponsoring highly qualified women by speaking up on their behalf.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Just a little bit in the starting but later on you get adjusted to it to make time out for personal and professional life . In the start it was really difficult for me because if I didn’t give them time p\eople would get mad but somewhere they also understood my situation.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I would definitely advise meditation to calm down first and then resolve the issue to manage life .

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

First of all I would say my best brand would be Bobbi Brown . Beauty is something every woman has inside on a good note. I don’t think beauty is superficial at all. To me it encompasses all art, all passion, the very soul.There are many definitions of beauty out there.

How is this similar or different for men? Even men can use makeup , everyone can be a part of beauty , it doesn’t have to gender biased.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Self Awareness — when we’re not even aware of our own habits, routines, impulses, and reactions, then we no longer control them — they control us. Passion — One area that I’m passionate about is self-development and self-improvement in my personal life. I’m always looking to challenge myself and learn new things Positive Mindset — having a positive mindset means making positive thinking a habit, continually searching for the silver lining and making the best out of any situation you find yourself in Trusted Network — Seek positive feedback from trusted loved ones Focus- Since the focus of the company is on a niche market, it becomes a focus strategy.There are four primary areas of strategic focus: design, produce, deliver, and service.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would definitely like to have private breakfast with people from Bessemer venture and Sequoia capital

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.