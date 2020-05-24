Yoga Nidra: A whole new level of awareness

Yoga Nidra is not just relaxation or deep sleep.

It is a profound level of consciousness within our subconscious and even unconscious state. In Sanskrit, Yoga means ‘union’ and Nidra means ‘sleep’.

In Yoga Nidra, our consciousness functions at a deeper level even though it may seem that our body and mind asleep. So even while we are in the realm of deep sleep, we experience a heightened sense of consciousness with Yoga Nidra.

Yoga Nidra goes beyond relaxation…

In today’s fast-paced world, we grab a quick afternoon nap or enjoy a steaming hot cup of tea and refer to it as relaxing. These actions that we consider relaxing are merely fleeting instances that give us a false sense of relaxation, better explained as sensory diversions.



Stress comes into play when we cannot enjoy complete relaxation.

Stress creeps into our everyday life including our supposed periods of relaxation especially our sleep. Stress affects how we think and feel. Due to this, we often wake up after eight hours of sleep feeling entire and utterly exhausted. Yoga Nidra helps release your emotional, mental and muscular tensions to bring about a heightened sense of awareness. Yoga Nidra allows us to find a state of relaxation unsurpassed by another.



Yoga Nidra mustn’t be confused with Savasana or relaxation…



Yoga Nidra mustn’t be confused with Savasana or relaxation practiced before, during or after a Hatha Yoga session. Yoga Nidra in fact trains the subconscious mind to be at par with the conscious mind. It is a more effective form of physiological and psychic rest than the sleep we experience every night.



Yoga Nidra | A food for thought…

We all are aware, a simple thought has the power to alter ones destiny. Unfortunately, the conscious-subconscious mind filters, most of the times, do not let us alter the programmed way of thinking.



It is known, with Yoga Nidra, when your body is in deep yet conscious relaxation or sleep, whatever sankalpa (resolutions) you make, will be fulfilled in your waking state.

Yoga Nidra, the state of conscious deep sleep, helps you to connect with the best person you can be.



Yoga Nidra is part of our LiFE ReBooT Mindfulness process series.





Some of the basic benefits of Yoga Nidra are:

1. It helps shift pressure from the coronary system.

2. It helps you to overcome old samskaras and bad habits.

3. Yoga Nidra helps with eliminating stress from your life.

4. Yoga Nidra offers deep physical, mental and emotional relaxation.

5. Yoga Nidra helps you to overcome restlessness by introducing you to your subconscious mind.

6. Yoga Nidra awakens the psychic body offering an enlightening and spiritual experience.

7. Yoga Nidra improves your quality of sleep thereby increasing efficiency during your waking hours.

8. Various ailments like asthma, insomnia, depression, stomach disorders, ulcers and migraines can be cured by Yoga Nidra.