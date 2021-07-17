Yoga and meditation typically go hand-in-hand – Diveyaa Dwivedi

The workplace, these days, has become more stressful than ever. The fierce competitive environment coupled with the pressure to meet deadlines keeps people busy on their toes. Moreover, given the modern technology, people are working round the clock even as they carry work to home or while on travel.

Diveyaa Dwivedi is a model and fashion, lifestyle influencer and blogger. She is surely a fitness freak. She believes in keeping her body in shape. A healthy body leads to a healthy life.

Yoga plays a main role in her workout sessions. 80% of her workout consists of yoga, she can do various yoga asanas gracefully. She even encourages the people who are connected to her over social media to practice yoga and meditate on a daily basis.

Diveyaa Dwivedi says Yoga and Meditation are different practices in their own ways, but both are grounded in spirituality and benefit the mind and body. Yoga combines the physical postures or asanas with conscious breathing. Meditation, on the other hand, helps to keep the mind sharp and clear, relieves one of stress and improves one’s overall sense of well-being.

The most common practice in the workplace is Mindfulness Meditation. It is a practice that brings the mind’s focus to the body and the breathing in order to help improve concentration and promote open awareness of thoughts and feelings.

Yoga and meditation typically go hand-in-hand and have been around for thousands of years. They’ve been used as an alternative form of exercise to keep the mind and body healthy and happy. Practicing yoga improves balance, endurance, flexibility, and strength, while meditation helps keep the mind sharp etc.

Meditation, like yoga, has become extremely popular in recent years. With an increasing amount of people seeking a healthier and more holistic lifestyle, many have taken up the practice for overall well-being. But it is much more than prayer, or a moment alone with your thoughts. It is a form of training that many accept as a way of life, that frees us from worries and discomfort, helping us to achieve a level of happiness and contentment said Diveyaa Dwivedi.



You will become more aware and develop a greater sense of perspective without changing yourself. Those who meditate can observe without passing judgment, but with a greater understanding of the bigger picture she quoted.