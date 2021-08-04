Yiqing Zhao: “Embrace who you are”

Embrace who you are. I grew up with a lot of shame and spent most of my 20s struggling with my appearance — I couldn’t accept any compliment regarding my looks. Shame is debilitating. I eventually got over it and my world just opened up on a new level.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Yiqing Zhao.

Yiqing Zhao is an award-winning Chinese actress, writer, and creative life coach based in New York. She came to the US for her master’s in public health after studying medicine in China. After “accidentally” getting cast in a musical, she realized her true passions were in storytelling through writing and acting and dived headfirst right after graduation. She made her New York debut in “Float: The Musical”, then landed gigs and projects in prestigious venues in and outside of New York, such as Merkin Concert Hall, Hudson Guild Theatre and Swine Palace,. She can be seen in award-winning series and films, such as “The Collector”, “Divorce School”, “East”, “You & I”, “Little Sky”, to name a few. As a playwright, her work has been produced by Medicine Show Theatre, The Shetler Theatre, Scribe Stages, etc. She cares deeply about humanitarian causes and is an animal activist. She strives to give her voice to the under-represented population through her artistic expressions. She empowers artists to become their own bosses and helps business people connect with their inner artists.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in southern China in the 90s, and my first pets were a pair of silkworms (later they propagated and we ended up having hundreds of them — eventually my grandma sold them to a silk factory). I’m an only child of a kindergarten teacher (mom) and an accountant (dad) and made my first paycheck through getting a piece of writing published when I was 7 years old. I’ve always had a huge imagination, which eventually led me to my artistic journey where I belong.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was in my last year of college and was doing a depression study on rats. I was supposed to torture them and make them depressed, but I failed miserably and made myself depressed. So I asked myself the point of all this. I got a scholarship to study public health in the US, and I made my theatre debut in my first year of grad school. That summer I got an internship in NY — I was working 9–5 during the day, and auditioning at night. I made my NY debut that summer, and then I knew it was possible, that if I took a leap of faith, it’d work out.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t think I have a “most” interesting story — I think there’s always something for me in each story. With that being said, some of my family might think I’m a “prostitute” — I’m almost 30, I’m not married, and I don’t have a “job” job, and in their eyes actresses are probably some kind of fancy prostitutes, so…yeah, that’s funny.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, it’s not really a “mistake” mistake but it’s funny. I made my theatre debut in Maryland, and I had a line in the show “carve a penis out of a banana”. I was saying ba-nah-nah all the time because I learned British English. Then one of the cast members casually mentioned that Americans say “ba-nae-na”. Despite everyone telling me not to change it because how I said it was super cute, I got self-conscious and never said “ba-nah-nah” again.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m writing a feature film on 3 generations of Chinese-American women. It’s a cross between The Farewell and the Joy Luck Club. I finished half of the first draft in one day, and will finish the second half later this month (also plan to do a one-day sprint).

I’m also currently doing a theatre project called “The Diaries of Mannequins”, directed by Trazana Beverley. It’s about how humans are objectified in the fashion industry. It’s a very interesting physical theatre piece and I get to work with a great director. We will be performing for 3 weeks in August in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

There is no such thing as failure, only feedback. For acting and writing, you have to really, really love them and play the long game — for me I’m aiming for a lifetime. When you play the long game all those minor setbacks won’t matter as much.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s really more about our next generation. They watch TV and movies and they see themselves in it. What do we want them to learn? Diversity in my eyes is not just about having these people in the show, but the kind of images they represent. I’ve been turning down roles that are not female-empowering because I can’t see myself in those roles. It’s simply empowering and freeing — and it feels fantastic, knowing everyone has a chance.

I think our culture will be more inclusive, more tolerant, more forgiving and more compassionate — more “whole” — because we are all the same.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s not about you. I used to beat myself up all the time, and it hurt so much I wanted to quit. Rejections are not about you. There are so many things out of your control — what you can do is to put your best foot forward, and keep trying. Embrace who you are. I grew up with a lot of shame and spent most of my 20s struggling with my appearance — I couldn’t accept any compliment regarding my looks. Shame is debilitating. I eventually got over it and my world just opened up on a new level. It’s better to lose a gig than to lose yourself. I’ve turned down a few gigs that didn’t align with my value, and I felt so empowered just being able to do that. Your career is not defined by those one or two gigs, but by YOU. Build relationships. Think about giving, not getting. At first I was approaching relationships with so much lack and neediness — it was far from great. The lesson is to have sufficiency first, knowing that you are enough and you have enough, so you can keep adding value to others’ lives. And magic happens when you think about giving, not getting! Be daring, be bold, be original. Dare to challenge yourself to do something you didn’t have the courage to do before. Boldly, unabashedly, unapologetically express yourself and be personal — the more personal it is, the more creative it is (Citing Bong Joon-Ho from his Academy Award speech)

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You are the centerpiece of everything — your career, your wealth, your family & relationships, etc.

A lot of times we overwork so we don’t have to face our negative emotions. They are uncomfortable, so we buffer them with food, drugs, work, etc. When you are pulled in too many directions and stretched too thin, ask yourself: To what end am I doing this?

This will help you prioritize and eliminate distractions.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Besides acting, I’m a life coach, so that movement will be to help people release emotional pain and realize their potential. I’m also an animal activist (I foster dogs) — that can be a movement too (or maybe one day I’ll make a film about that, who knows)

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There will be things you cannot control, but there won’t be things you cannot handle

I heard it from one of my coaches — don’t know whom I should attribute it to. This quote has helped me a lot because I was such a control freak — everything had to be in a certain way otherwise I’d freak out or get upset. I’d just think things were going wrong and there could be a problem with me. This quote (also fostering dogs, and coaching) helped me to let go of control, and focus on putting in the effort instead of getting the results. This is extremely helpful for artists and entrepreneurs (and I am both!), because we don’t have roadmaps — we create our own paths and we just gotta learn to trust the process and let go of control!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Greta Gerwig, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling. I gave you four names. Can you tag at least one for me LOL? They are all writers/actors — smart, driven, funny, with great vision. I’m following in their footsteps!

