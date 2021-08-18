Yes, you should influence the energy in the (virtual) meeting room

Think about a baby’s laughter. It is one of the most contagious sounds when heard; you are bound to start smiling and eventually, break out in laughter, too.



Imagine if you could be like the baby’s laughter in your place of work. The one everyone wants to be around. The one that management depends on to soften the blows of reality, hard times, and pressure.



A few years back I walked into a new company and from the first interaction, I experienced a sense of gloom – from the receptionist, the PA, to the sales team. All I could think of was “I got my job cut out for me today!”



It turned out that a section 189 was called, and everyone feared being retrenched and no one felt like being cheerful or could not care less how it affected the workplace.



The feeling of ‘doom and gloom’ and a lot of anxiety is what a lot of us are experiencing today. How can you, as an individual, change this and flip the switch to inspire your other colleagues of the good in every day?

It all starts with your mindset



Here’s a quick exercise: Think of one of the funniest moments in your life. Feel the fun, the positive energy, the ‘I am in control’ moment. Are you feeling it?



Think of another great moment. Breathe in the confidence, smell the success, feel the good vibe, hear the cheers…can you feel it? Your mood just changed, didn’t it?



Good, now take it one step further and put that feeling deep in your heart, bottle that magic, hold on to it and make sure you can access it whenever you need it.



You may probably say that it is not the same. Here’s the TRUTH: that is exactly what happens when we bring energy into the workplace.

People project what they perceive

As a NLP Practitioner, we have a saying: ‘Perception is projection’. This means that when you think something bad is going to happen, you already project and perceive a bad outcome before it even happened.



You always have a choice to decide how to feel, and this brings me to the following tips on how to influence the energy in the workplace.