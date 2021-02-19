Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Yes, You Are Enough

In a world of ongoing development, it is hard to feel like you are ever good enough. So, how can we stop and enjoy what we have, while striving for the next level?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
You Are Enough

Enough. It’s a funny word, isn’t it? Because despite it being ‘enough’ – it never really is.

For example;

“Have you had enough to eat?” – Yes, but I can always squeeze in a chocolate biscuit.

“Do you earn enough?” – Yes, but I’d be happier with a bit more, I’d love to buy a house/yacht/holiday home (edit as applicable).

“Enough is enough!” – Understood, but can we push the limits just one more time to see?

Until a coaching session today, I didn’t realise how much the word ‘enough’ impacts almost everything I do.

These are just some of the questions I’ve been asked today;

Why don’t you stand up for yourself? Because I don’t think I know enough. I’ll wait until I’m fully clued up on the subject before I get involved in that discussion. I just need to read more books.

What about your business scares you? That I’m not qualified enough. I’ll level-up my business when I have more qualifications… maybe a doctorate – that’ll show I’m skilled enough.

Why don’t you get back to pole dancing? Because I’m not strong enough, I’ll just keep doing pole conditioning until I’m ready.

Why do you cover your stomach by folding your arms? Because I’m not slim enough, I just want to lose a bit more fat then surely I’ll have the confidence to wear whatever the hell I like.

The problem is, that day (for any of those events) is never going to happen. Whatever milestone I set, will never quite be – wait for it – enough.

Ultimately, this all boils down to not feeling good enough. So how do you shift from scarcity mindset to the cup runneth over? All the while, still having that drive and ambition to not feel like you’re settling?

The key is differentiating between the two. Settling is sacrificing. Enough is comfortably content and deserves gratitude.  

Ultimately, enough means being content and taking comfort in contentedness enables you to be your true self.

Your Full Self Is Enough

Too often, enough doesn’t take into account the whole of you. Instead, it looks at the areas you feel are lacking/needing improvement. The mindset shift is to learn to accept that what you have right now is good and that it’s still OK to strive for more, as long as that’s not at the detriment to your present self.

It’s natural to have days where your confidence may take a knock, or you feel there is a competency or skill that needs a little fine-tuning. But remember, when you are content in what your whole self has, you have a safety cushion that allows you to take stock, find gratitude and regroup. What’s more, this comfort can also give you the courage and confidence to strive for a little bit more, if you want to.

So, from now on, I’m going to learn to take comfort in what I have. Then use that comfort to ask myself the scary questions of why something doesn’t feel enough before it sends me down the dark rabbit hole of diffidence. 

*Diffidence – “shyness resulting from a lack of self-confidence” My new favourite word.

    Stephanie Benfield, Freelance Writer

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women and Minorities Please Apply

    by Lydia Knox
    Community//

    Tis the Time To STOP Pushing so Damn Hard

    by Achim Nowak
    Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
    Community//

    Get Ahead of the Game with Your New Year’s Goals

    by Kari Box

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.