Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

YES IT DOES…MATTER WHAT OTHER PEOPLE THINK

It matters what other people think. It always did. And don’t let anybody try to shame you out of it. Okay, that said, some people get a little carried away with worrying about what other people think. Not uncommon at all. So, what is it about and how can people get a grip on it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It matters what other people think. It always did. And don’t let anybody try to shame you out of it. Okay, that said, some people get a little carried away with worrying about what other people think. Not uncommon at all. So, what is it about and how can people get a grip on it when they need to?

Why Do We Care?

Well, for one thing, it is about our very survival! That’s why we care. Back in the day, millions of years ago when the modern human brain was forming, social connection and reputation already other people thought of each other mattered—a lot—so much that now this normal human characteristic of ours is probably stuck in the brain and our being for good.

In Civilization and Our Discontents, Freud talked about the need to keep up with society’s rules and regulations. Caring about what other people think about how we live helps us to behave in ways that help us to reap the many benefits of group acceptance, even if, and especially if, it does take all the fun out of our instinctual drives sometimes.

And, my fav on this topic is Sartre, who talks about “the look of the other.” From my new book, “Getting to G.R.E.A.T.” available now on Amazon:

It is a common misperception that “Hell is other people” means that other people are hell and we should avoid their toxicity. What Sartre really meant, in his own words, is this: “Into whatever I say about myself someone else’s judgment always enters. Into whatever I feel within myself someone else’s judgment enters. . . . But that does not at all mean that one cannot have relations with other people. It simply brings out the capital importance of all other people.” 

So, that‘s it folks. Here to stay and a plus if we get why it’s there, so we can accept that’s it’s there and quit wasting any more time and energy trying to convince ourselves and others that it shouldn’t be. 

It is not only okay to care what other people think—it is outright human. Caring about what other people think has not only helped us to survive and to thrive for millions of years, it is right here helping us now. Let’s just own it already so we can manage it for good.

Live With It? Manage it? How?

  • What to do when we find ourselves thinking too much about what other people think about us and our kin? (Yeah, it applies for kin too). First we breathe. How to Power Breathe is on the pulldown on my website in the “Complimentary…” box. We use this 30 second exercise to put the higher brain (not the reptilian brain) in charge.
  • Then, with our executive functioning ready, willing, able to serve us, we ask ourselves: “Is there something to be done here.” So, for example, I hear lots of coaches advising that people should love themselves just the way they are and simply ignore what other people may be saying or thinking. This makes me cringe.
  • Instead, what if we realized that the reason so-and-so’s words stung as much as they did might be because we know it’s true. Or, to take that even further, consider this fabulous quote from Philosopher Charles Horton Cooley:

I am not who you think I am;

I am not who I think I am;

I am who I think you think I am.

So, it all comes down to what we think ourselves about ourselves, no big surprise, and it is very often a good idea to take a good hard look at that before just blowing off without consideration what ‘other people think’.

Practice, practice, practice…and let us know what you find.

Love,

Madelaine

Photo Unsplash by Sharon McCutcheon 

    Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach) at MindOverMatters, LLC

    Madelaine Claire Weiss is an LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach), blogger, podcast guest expert, co-author in Handbook of Stressful Transition Across the Lifespan, and author of the forthcoming "Getting to G.R.E.A.T: 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and True Stories" — a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed many lives. Her work experience includes mental health practice Administrative Director/Psychotherapist, corporate Chief Organizational Development Officer, and Associate Director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, she designed and delivered training programs for the Center for Workplace Learning and Performance. Trained in Psychodynamics at Harvard, in Organizational Dynamics at BU, and in Executive, Career, Life Coaching with Erickson International—Madelaine helps high achievers learn how to manage their minds so they can have more hours in the day, more peace of mind, more freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance without burning out!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Importance of Self-Care for Individuals and Organizations

    by Sarah Deane
    Community//

    Owning Your Truth And Rocking Your Stage Time

    by Amy Leighton
    Community//

    5 ways to get people talking about anxiety

    by Jordan Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.