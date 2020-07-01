Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Yes, I Still Want to Celebrate the 4th of July!

Five ideas on how to make it special during uncertain times It’s going to be a weird Fourth of July weekend this year, let’s face it. What can we do to celebrate our country’s independence during a time when many are questioning the very fabric of our society? As a daughter of immigrants who fled […]

By

Five ideas on how to make it special during uncertain times

It’s going to be a weird Fourth of July weekend this year, let’s face it. What can we do to celebrate our country’s independence during a time when many are questioning the very fabric of our society?

As a daughter of immigrants who fled communism, I was raised to love this country as a safe haven for freedom and prosperity. I am deeply, unapologetically, patriotic. But between Corona pandemic restrictions and general civil (and not so civil) unrest, patriotism has fallen pretty low on the priority list. We still have so much to celebrate, including honoring a nation which gives a platform to even those who violently criticize it. As Americans, we have the freedom to disagree with our leaders and call them to task. Thankfully, we also have the privilege to take a few days to celebrate what our forefathers fought to attain for us… liberty and self-determination. In their memory, I have determined that I will celebrate our nation’s Independence any way I can this year, despite the pandemic restrictions and the general unease we are experiencing.

Here are a few things you can do to mark the occasion!

https://patch.com/us/across-america/how-watch-fourth-july-2020-fireworks-tv-online

1. Watch fireworks! Ok, so your town cancelled them…no matter, there are plenty on TV. Have you noticed that people are setting off fireworks all over the place, at all hours? My dog sure has…apparently the lack of community sponsored events featuring pyrotechnics has left a flood of firecrackers on the market for anyone to pick up and shoot off.

For those of us who yearn for our town’s fireworks displays, technology has a solution! You can watch live events or stream them online. Here are a few of the top shows. Check your local listings for more!

2. Create festive foods for your BBQ, even if it’s just for the folks in your “bubble”. As we have slowly spread out from our homes into small, safe “friend bubbles”, this would be a great time to make some old favorites and perhaps create new ones. No “corona cakes”, please!

https://www.foodnetwork.com/holidays-and-parties/photos/festive-food-for-your-july-4th-bbq

3. Watch patriotic movies! There’s nothing like watching the scrappy 1980’s US hockey team winning against the unbeatable Soviets in “Miracle” to make you cheer, USA, USA! With other gems like “Apollo 13”, “Saving Private Ryan” and “Top Gun” on this list, you’ll be waiving the flag in no time. Also included are more recent entries like “Hidden Figures”, “Lincoln” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”.

https://ew.com/movies/most-patriotic-movies-of-all-time/?slide=5681836#5681836

For the full list, check out Entertainment Weekly’s picks and with links to the services streaming them.

4. Donate to a charity that supports Veterans, Military Families and Wounded Soldiers. The men and women who fight for our freedom around the world and the families that love them serve our country at a high price. A great way to pay tribute to our nation’s independence is to help those who protect us and their families. A comprehensive list can help you choose between scholarships, rehabilitation and housing and a whole host of other military focused charities.

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&cpid=531

5. Remember what makes this country great! Freedom, Equality, Prosperity and Optimism are great American values, but also rememberthe innovations America brought to the world that make life easier, raise our spirits and just make us smile:

  • Airplanes – The Wright Brothers had a heck of a time getting their contraptions off the ground, but when they did – it changed the way we traveled the world forever.
  • Air Conditioning – Invented in the 1900’s in steamy North Carolina, what would our summers be without it?
  • Light bulbs – Candles may be pretty, but lighting a home or building with them was no fun. Thanks Thomas Edison!
  • Sunglasses – Sam Foster created the first sunglasses – what would the scene from “Risky Business” be like without them?
  • The Microwave – How did we live when we had to wait 20 minutes to heat up something that now takes seconds? Thank Percy Spenser the next time you “nuke” your leftovers. And the Frozen Food we throw into the microwave oven today? Thank you Clarence Birdseye!
  • The Disposable Diaper– Marion Donovan made baby’s bottoms more comfortable and parents’ lives better with this one! Phew!
  • GPS– Brought to you by the US Air Force- how would we get home without it?
  • The Personal computer – John Blankenbaker created this wonder, which ultimately gave us the power to create, share and build new things via tapping on a keyboard.
  • The Mobile Phone– we all love them and sometimes want to throw them across the room, but thanks to Dr. Martin Cooper, the whole world can call a friend any time, from anywhere!

We’ve accomplished so much more, and think of what’s to come. American ingenuity is unique. No matter what faces us, if we stand together, we will survive and thrive! Happy Independence Day, 2020!

    Finding Joy in the Strength Within You

    Connie Pantin, Life Coach, CLC

    Experienced Life Coaching Professional

    There very few life transitions  women go through that I haven't experienced first hand. I'm a working mother of five successful young adults.   I’ve been married and divorced, raised a family mostly as a single mom, re-entered the workforce and sent my kids off to college.  I know just how daunting these challenges can be.

    Through all these changes, I found joy in the strength I gained through taking control of my life.

    Some transitions throw obstacles in your path. I work with my clients to thrive through transitions to adulthood, marriage, parenthood, divorce or whatever else comes their way.  Let me help you find joy in your inner strength and develop the tools to overcome the issues standing in the way of your goals. Get in touch today to see what I can do for you.

    Accredited by the National Association of Certified Coaches

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The 4th of July

    by Lillian Cauldwell
    Community//

    Emotional Freedom | Happiness

    by Stephanie Dalfonzo
    Chanamon Chongkasem / EyeEm/ Getty Images
    Wonder//

    What I’m Thinking Ahead of This Fourth of July

    by Maria Shriver

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.