Yes, But Why Should Anyone Care About What I Have To Say?

Have you ever watched someone do a speech, whether in person or online and see them really owning what they have to say?

They can get people to respond and interact with their content at the drop of a hat? Have you ever had that slight pang of jealousy, that feeling deep down where you know it’s something that you want, but don’t know how to go about getting?

It makes you think, ‘well I’m doing the same as everyone else, so why should anyone care about what I have to say, there are loads of people doing what I do out there.’

The ironic thing: those people you’re watching are probably doubting themselves too!

Every single one has had a very different background that has resulted in where they are now.

Therefore, every single person’s ‘why‘, ‘what’ and ‘how’ is going to be different because of it all links back to that particular person’s thoughts, feelings, opinions.

Over 70% of people have been cited to suffer at some point from imposter syndrome. Thinking that we’re not good enough, the inner critic comes out.

Bertrand Russell wrote: “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.”

So if you’re nervous and you’re doubting yourself – GOOD!

It shows you care, but we’ve got to start thinking about how we can start to overcome it, step by step.

What we need to do is get back to the very core of what we’re saying and why we’re saying it – the more specific the better. Don’t fixate on the audience. By doing so you dilute the value in what you’ll say. If you make the audience too large, “You’ll make average stuff for average people instead of something powerful for the few.” – Seth Godin

Sound familiar?

Getting sidetracked in followers and likes but having little engagement as opposed to creating a strong connection with a few?

Let’s use the following to imagine just one person that would be an ideal audience member:

Who are they?

How old are they?

What do they do for work?

What do they do for fun?

What makes their heart sing?

What scares them?

Give them a name and imagine them rocking up and wanting to hear all about what you have to offer:

What experiences have I had that makes my journey unique?

What value can I give them?

What can I teach them?

Where can I do this? (In person, over social media etc)

When can I do this? (Is it once a week, once a day or maybe once a month?)

Honing down and zooming into the smaller picture can really help to get out of the ‘I’ve got to please everybody with what I say’ and take us into the ‘I do have things that are worthwhile and can help somebody’ mindset.

Once you connect with one person and they truly interact, both that feeling of accomplishment and pride will grow alongside your audience as you start to speak your truth on your terms.

Remember, it won’t happen overnight – it takes 28 days to form a new habit, so consistency and practice is key!

Zoom in and see the smaller picture

USE those nerves as reassurance that you are doing the right thing and that you care and build that picture of your one ideal audience member and speak to them.

Click here if you feel like you’re getting lost in the noise and you don’t know how to stand out.