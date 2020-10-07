YelloPain: “Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Discipline”

I live by 4 words… Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Discipline. I came up with this manual when I was at a low point in life. These were the four things I asked God for. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and lazy when things get hard. Reminding myself that I prayed for these things keeps them present in my life everyday.

https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/87506048ad98118880a9fb62cb9ac0a1

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing YelloPain.

YelloPain is a Dayton-born rapper, known for his viral hits such as “My Vote Don’t Count”, “Impossible Game”, “Monsters”, “Graduation” and more.

YelloPain’s instant viral hit “My Vote Don’t Count” educates and motivates voters on why their vote does count and breaks down the US government. Other new releases such as “Impossible Game” depicts how it feels to be Black in America. Through his music, YelloPain hopes to be able to teach and inspire individuals to fight for change in our country, communities, and in our daily lives!

Editing his own music videos, songs, and more YelloPain is creating change every day and is just getting started! Check out some of his viral hits and social media below.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started rapping at 7 years old to be like my older cousin who was rapping and living with us at the time. Ideally, I just wanted to be like him in every way. He had a lot of female attention, nice clothes and an outward character that I admired.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Before I was able to rap full time, I did videography to earn a living. I was at a theater in New York with a motivational speaker from Dayton Ohio (where I’m from) as the cameraman. I remember filming this specific show, it was over 1,000 people there to see him, and I had never seen anyone from my city get that kind of recognition. As happy as I was, I couldn’t help but to imagine the day when I was able to be recognized in other cities as well. At the end of the show, I was catching behind the scenes footage of the people as they exited the theater to get pictures with the speaker. One lady walked up to me, and I thought she was about to ask me to take a picture (because I had the camera out). She said, “don’t you have a YouTube channel?” I said yes, and she said “Wow, I can’t believe it’s you I’m a big fan, I watch all of your videos”. I thanked her, and she asked me to take a picture with her. This was the first time I was ever recognized out of town! So in the end, she wanted a picture after all. Just not the kind I was expecting!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would say, the funniest mistake I ever made was lying in my raps lol. When I started rapping, it was influenced by my much older cousin, who was involved in the streets, as well as many other activities that I could not yet relate to. Being that I wanted to be like him, I was writing things that were influenced by his lifestyle at only 7 years old. My dad found one of my raps, and he was IRATE! I got a whoopin so bad that I ended up being a gospel rapper for the next couple years lol

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting project I am working on right now is the video “My Vote Will Count”. A lot of my songs are self help songs, telling people to be strong, push through etc. This song gives something tangible. It gives people a real solution, and that’s why Im so vested in getting this message out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think being able to see other people like yourself in successful positions really helps in moments where you feel uninspired. There are multiple cultures, ethnicities, genders, and sexualities that feel underrepresented in television, and it is always good to make sure your perfect vision isn’t the pain of someone else’s reality. Diversity helps people understand the big picture, and that is that love and respect should have no contingencies based on appearance.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To be honest, I learned a lot of lessons along the way. Some as life-changing as making sure not to take money without clear understandings and contracts, to minor things like making sure my lips are moisturized before going on camera. Nonetheless, I genuinely enjoy the process of failing and learning. Chasing the dream is so much more eventful to me than actually getting it right. I want to be great; It’s like putting together a puzzle, but finishing it means that I no longer have a puzzle to put together. I’m thankful for all of the mistakes and lessons, and wouldn’t change anything involving my career choices.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you love what you do more than money Take time out for loved ones Don’t work for a “payoff”, look at your career as the new rest of your life. That way you don’t ever feel like you’re “almost done”. Looking forward to the big pay day can drive you crazy if it takes longer than planned.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could influence people with limited resources to find a system to continuously put money into that helps them in true times of need. Like insurance, but for everyday struggles. We spend money so much on things like alcohol and designer clothes when money is low. If we could all put our spare money into a bailout system, we could prevent a lot of hardships.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people that I have to thank for assisting me along the way. One particular situation I will share today is a contribution from one of my close friends Chris Arrone. Back in 2012, I was in the beginning stages of shooting music videos to cut the potential costs of videographers for my career. I was learning how to edit the videos and I borrowed his desktop computer to do so. It was a brand new iMac and I spent months on it practicing and following tutorials to get better. He noticed how vested I was in it, and he gifted me the computer. I still use it to this day to edit my videos, and it has helped me get through a lot of tough times.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I live by 4 words… Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Discipline. I came up with this manual when I was at a low point in life. These were the four things I asked God for. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and lazy when things get hard. Reminding myself that I prayed for these things keeps them present in my life everyday.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Definitely would love to have a conversation with Gary-Vee. It was a point where I began to lose motivation and watching him talk reignited a flame that was dimming. I could ask him a ton of questions, but more than anything I would just love to thank him for being himself and motivating me.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or tik-tok @YelloPain .

You can also support by visiting Yellopainofficial.com

My Vote Don’t Count: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMALeR1i-FM

Graduation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS7CHWIqFo4

YelloPain Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/yellopain/yellopain (@yellopain) TikTok | Watch yellopain’s Newest TikTok Videos

yellopain (@yellopain) on TikTok | 2.9M Likes. 379.3K Fans. Watch the full “My Vote Will Count” Video…www.tiktok.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!