Yelena Shmurak of Modzori Customizable Shoes: “Trust yourself and your vision”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yelena Shmurak.

Yelena Shmurak is a former runway model with many years of experience as a successful clothing designer for well-known labels in the fashion industry. She’s the founder of Modzori Shoes –a luxurious line of show-stopping reversible wedges with innovative reversible uppers that give you two totally different looks in one shoe!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in a creative household; my father was a painter and sculptor. In college, I worked as a runway model and that was my formal introduction to the fashion industry, but I have always loved fashion and design. After college, I became a designer for various, top brands. In 2008, I had the idea for a convertible shoe design and started my own brand: Modzori.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

During the time I created my first collection, I wore my own design out to a restaurant during a night out with my family and went to the restroom. While sitting there, a hand grabbed my ankle under the stall, I was extremely startled and terrified as anyone would be. I tried to pull away, then the lady grabbing my ankle said to me “I’m not letting go until you tell me where I can buy those shoes”. I was competently in shock, but in that moment, I knew our brand was something special.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I designed the first collection, I was a true size 8 in Modzori. When they were produced and started to be sold, I was getting feedback that the shoes were too narrow. I took a step back and realized I had designed the shoes based on a European fit for an American customer. Even though I was a perfect size 8 in Modzori, I was a size 7.5 for the standard American medium width. I learned a valuable lesson to first think about my customers’ needs when designing my product.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There is no other brand like Modzori. Modzori is not just a stylish shoe or just a comfortable shoe; we combine both crucial elements. Then, we go a step further with our unique reversibility feature, giving you multiple totally different looks in one shoe. Modzori means truly customizable fashion. We combine both style and comfort and add the unique reversibility feature. Now you have two totally different looks in one stylish and comfortable shoe. Truly customizable fashion.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be confident and believe in your product. If you love your product, you will never get tired of working on it and pushing it forward.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It has always been important for Modzori to bring goodness to the world, and that includes our footprint on the environment. I created a versatile shoe brand that is environmentally friendly. I am proud our shoes are 100% vegan and cruelty free.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never give up.” Covid-19 was a scary time for my brand, like countless others in our industry. We pushed forward and worked harder than ever before. We never gave up and I’m so proud of my entire team. All we could do was keep pushing forward and work harder than ever before.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I see a shift into comfort over just pure fashion. Women used to have to choose between looking great and being comfortable. For Modzori, I wanted the best of both worlds. I took the best comfort features that existed in the women’s shoe, enhanced it, added proprietary comfort features and much more into the design. As a result, our shoes are comfortable for all-day wear. Now, it doesn’t have to be painful to look great.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Surround yourself with people who have different skills than you. I love designing and creating but I am no marketing expert. To get my shoes out there I needed help. The Modzori reversible is not just any simple shoe. The technology of the product needed to be delivered to customers. That is why I surrounded myself with marketing experts that can showcase my shoes and help people understand how unique they are. It takes a lot of hard work and consistency day in and day out. Making the average shoe is a very complex process, and I added the reversible technology to that process. There are over 120 different operations to make a Modzori shoe. The intricate details are a major part of the hard work, day in and day out. All of those tedious steps and details are what makes it possible to be able to create the product I love. Believe in and trust your product. When I initially developed my first collection, I felt rejected by the industry. People saw my shoes as a gimmick that wouldn’t last. But I strived to prove my brand is not only a cool and stylish looking shoe, but very comfortable, and on top of that, reversible. They are unlike any other shoe out there. Since I believed in my product, I was able to take the initial rejection and use it as fuel to keep pushing forward. Trust yourself and your vision. I believe you need to first trust yourself; you need to know who you are as a person professionally. Then trust your vision and know what you are capable of. Lastly, trust your product. When your trust in yourself and your vision, the product can become a reality. Think about your customers’ needs first when designing your product. You need to listen and talk to your customers. For example, I ask our store owners all over the country to tell me negative feedback rather than positive to this day. I love my designs and I am confident in my products, but my customers have amazing opinions and ideas. I know I need to stay open minded to the ideas and feedback of my customers to keep moving forward. Listening to my customers helps to keep innovating and creating new designs every year.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I have seen our industry evolving toward customizable fashion. From reversible jackets and belts to adjustable heels. We all love being able to have more uses from one product. It will be our go-to when we travel and then become our daily favorite. When I designed the Modzori reversible, I imagined customizable shoes like nothing else on the market.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The environment is a big passion of mine. I want to do my part to make it better for my children and their future. With Modzori we can start a “pack less” movement. We all know that shoes take up the most space when we travel. With your Modzori 2 in 1, you can pack less than half the shoes for that business trip or vacation. If we all do our part and “pack less” it can really add up over time to help our environment.

