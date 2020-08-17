Yegi Saryan: “Keep on going! Your hard work will pay off in ways you would never have imagined”

One way to feel beautiful is to do the things you love! When you feel good and you’re being your true self, you’ll be as beautiful on the outside as you are on the inside. Helping others is another great way to feel beautiful. Helping people achieve their dreams is one of the best feelings in the world; the sense of pride when you see another person.

Asa part of our series about “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yegi Saryan.

Yegi founded Yegi Beauty in 2015 as an eyelash extension services salon. Yegi had already acquired experience in business and accounting, and she used these skills to turn her love of beauty into a career. Her services and products became so popular that she expanded into eCommerce, selling eyelash products online and launching online as well as on-site classes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ibegan my career in the business world, building up extensive experience in accounting. However, I’ve always had a passion for beauty, which led me to get my cosmetology license in high school. After several years working in the corporate world, I decided to unite my experience and my love for beauty by launching a new career as an eyelash technician entrepreneur. I recognized that the new trend of eyelash extensions was a growing opportunity, so I opened a salon in Burbank, CA, in 2015. Following its incredible success, I launched the eCommerce portion of my business in 2018.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know if it is the most interesting, but it was definitely the most surprising and rewarding moment for me when people started recognizing me as an expert in my industry while I was having lunch or visiting different cities. The first time someone asked me to take a photo with me I literally replied with a confused face “Why would you want to take a photo with me?

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After opening my salon, I began to see dramatic success in the next few years. By 2018, my products were in such high demand that I realized selling them would be even more lucrative than my lash extension services! I took the next step by setting up an eCommerce store to sell my products online. I’ve seen even greater success through my online sales than I could ever have imagined. The main lesson others can learn is that pursuing a new approach to your business can be the best opportunity for growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When establishing Yegi Beauty, I believed in myself and knew I would do what it takes to make sure I would “make it”. With a little too much confidence, limited funds and no experience, I underestimated how much help I would need. Truly, it takes a village to build a successful business and I have learned to ask for help as needed instead of thinking I can do it all. I remember not having any money to hire a plumber when the toilet suddenly was flooding. Since I was the receptionist, the janitor and the hairdresser at the time, I was with one client, there were 2 additional angry clients waiting for me to see them and the other 3 employees were coming to me to handle the toilet situation before we disgusted away the only few clients we had. One person that stepped up for me is my father. Even-though he knew nothing about running a business nor had money to loan me, he was there every step of the way. I would literally call him for rescue to come and be my handy man and not once he has let me down to this day. Looking back, I am so grateful for him and the fact that I knew I had someone to call when I needed help. Now I look back at all the problems we solved together and just smile with how far we have come!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

My personal, supportive attitude is one of the main things that sets me apart in the industry. I love helping others, and I’ve used my success to launch classes that help others to start their own lash extension businesses. Yegi Beauty is known for its lifelong support for the lash techs who take our courses. I help people to be their own boss and start a new, more fulfilling career.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I love that the modern beauty industry gives women and men the opportunity to be their own bosses and establish flexible careers that fit their lives! Our industry allows people to develop healthy work-life balance and become more independent.

I also think our industry is incredibly diverse and provides lots of opportunity. You can do so many different things, depending on your interests.

One of my favorite things about our industry is the way we help each other out. As I was starting out, I was supported by so many people. I’ve tried to pay it forward by continuing to help more people coming into the industry. You don’t see the same supportive attitude

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Concerns: Not too much concerns me, since as an entrepreneur I have learned not to be concerned but instead problem solve and shift gears based on what the industry needs. There are 2 things that actually concern me. One is that eyelash extensions are a luxury service and due to COVID-19 and the economy being unpredictable I don’t know what holds in the future. Second is people performing professional services like eyelash extensions without the proper training and damaging the client’s natural eyelashes and giving the service a bad reputation when in reality, if done and cared for properly, eyelash extensions are safe and not damaging to the natural eyelashes and this is the reason why Yegi Beauty expanded into training and quality products.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

One way to feel beautiful is to do the things you love! When you feel good and you’re being your true self, you’ll be as beautiful on the outside as you are on the inside.

Helping others is another great way to feel beautiful. Helping people achieve their dreams is one of the best feelings in the world; the sense of pride when you see another person.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Determination is crucial. You have to put in the hard work to make your vision come to life. Keep on going! Your hard work will pay off in ways you would never have imagined. You can have a successful business without being physically present 100% of the time. If there are correct systems put in place, then it will be successful. Helping others is one of the most important aspects of success. You need a social media following! Our YouTube channel was one of the biggest things that made my business what it is today. It’s so important to get your name out there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want world peace. Just kidding, I would genuinely want everyone to do what they love. I believe, if everyone does what they love as their “job” or money maker, the world would be a happier place. People would not mind working. They would be more efficient because they can work less hours but be more productive because they are doing what they love and care about so they would put their 100% in all the time. This would mean that more people would also spend more time with their families when they get home from work because they are not drained or unhappy coming home from work that they resent.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Balance is a feeling derived from being whole and complete; it’s a sense of harmony. It is essential to maintaining quality in life and work. By Joshua Osenga

At a very young age, coming from an immigrant working class household and hearing of stories of wealthy people committing suicide or being unhappy, I had realized that having money and work success really didn’t mean that you were successful. That is when I started becoming obsessed with happiness and to what it actually was or how it was achieved. I learned that in order to be content in life I needed to balance my time and energy between work and life. If at any point I ignored my friends or family to go after my career, then I knew when it came down to the things that are really important in life, I would have no one to share them with. Half of our life we focus on figuring out what to do but the more important half should be who we keep around to make those moments meaningful. For this reason, I have made sure to remind myself to balance my efforts with my business but also take time off to devote to family and friends. For this reason, I know now that I am successful because not only I have financial freedom but also am surrounded by caring friends and married with a baby on the way! The key word is balance and not forgetting to maintain it when you are doing good because also staying happy and successful is a constant work in progress.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and, of course, YouTube!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.