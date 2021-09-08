YAZ: “If you think you can sing then give it a shot”

If you think you can sing then give it a shot. I waited until someone told me I should try singing before I decided to finally do it and I am absolutely in love with it now.

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada originally from Morocco and currently residing in London, England, YAZ discovered his passion for the guitar, piano, singing and songwriting in the last year. YAZ creates music to promote happiness and wellbeing to all who listen to his music all while singing from the heart. His art allows all kinds of people to relate to him and his unique vocals add an extra touch. This artist will provide you with a new and modern sound which has been inspired by the likes of “The Beatles”, “Ed Sheeran”, The Lumineers” among others!

His newest single “Monday” is set to be released on May 28th, 2021! It is part of his EP called “Letter from the stars” which is set to release July 2nd, 2021!!!

The EP consists of 5 fresh new tracks. It is themed around love, compassion and your own well-being. This last year has been difficult for everyone and that was part of what inspired all of these tracks. It offers hope, happiness, laughter but more importantly a new perspective. It will give the people a chance to reflect, to learn and to embrace the present moment. So, enjoy the show, and get yo’ ears ready for more!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a family of 4 with 1 older sibling in Montreal, Canada. My parents moved over when they were young and really worked hard to provide and care for me, offering me a really blessed and fruitful childhood. Growing up, I was always a charismatic kid with my friends at school, always providing entertainment and laughter but never trying to be the center of attention. I played high-level sports up until I was 20 years old where I then discovered my passion for music and began my journey when COVID hit and I decided to make good use of my free time and explore a new side of my character I was always keen on developing.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Prior to moving to the UK, I was always exploring my musical interests through rap, hip hop, free-styling with friends, and trying different genres in my free time. When I started developing serious anxiety due to circumstances in my life outside of my control, I took a stab at trying out the piano. Through learning how to play Coldplay’s famous song “The Scientist” I found a way to calm myself and remain in control of my emotions. This was the catalyst that propelled my passion for music and was followed by me trying to learn multiple Coldplay and Beatles classics.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since a lot of my songs mention mental health aspects, a topic that is still considered taboo to speak about amongst my friends and general kids my age, I have received tremendous feedback from personal anecdotes of friends and complete strangers who were thankful and grateful for stumbling upon my music page. Through my message and lyrics I was able to slowly start finding an area I could connect directly with fans of my music and in turn, bring some light and positivity to and otherwise, difficult period in their lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first attempt at recording and producing my single “Bumper Carrs” with no producer input went horribly wrong. After many hours of recording on my own, I brought my so-called ‘masterpiece’ to my producer who right away told me this could not have gone any worse and could not have sounded any more horrible if I tried. Long story short. Keep your ears open and accept criticism.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Other than my upcoming EP release on July 2nd, titled “Letter From The Stars”. I am constantly writing songs at all hours of the day, whether that be on the bus going to school, at work, or even on a night out, my mind is constantly flowing of possibly song and lyrics ideas on experiences I have in my life.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1) Through diversity, I believe listeners can be exposed to a wide array of cultures and therefore shed some light on the different circumstances cultures are exposed to.

2) Diversity can provide enrichment to the current set standard of music and film industry which has always predominantly been caged by a norm society would ‘prefer’ to listen to. By having diversity, listeners and watchers are able to enrich their learnings and discover aspects of culture they have never been exposed previously.

3) Nowadays, people’s favorite rapper/musician/entertainer usually come from a very diverse multicultural background, these individuals have an influence on many socio-economic and racial issues that have been so predominant in our society today. I believe they also pave the way for others to make a difference and lead by example through expression of their own culture and diverse backgrounds.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) That if you are committed, you can learn to play the instruments on your own and don’t need anyone’s help. I stalled for the first months and decided to delay my learning because I felt I needed someone but that was not the case.

2) If you think you can sing then give it a shot. I waited until someone told me I should try singing before I decided to finally do it and I am absolutely in love with it now.

3) Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. We all make mistakes and it took me about 3 weeks before I could nail down my first guitar chord. So be patient

4) If it’s hard that means it’s good. The first few months were a struggle for me but every time I learned something new, everything else made more sense and now I am at a point where I can’t wait for it to be hard again because I know I’m doing something right.

5) You don’t need anyone’s validation but your own. People will judge you and question your motives, ideas and passion as a whole but ignore them and listen to yourself. I realized this when I realized how much I love making music.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend not to overwork yourself. Give yourself a break when you feel like you need one. I tend to be a victim of overworking so when I catch myself I try to take a few days off to recollect my thoughts and give my craft some space.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I will always vouch for is that of equality among human beings. No matter what race, gender, ethnicity or culture I truly believe we all share the same vibrations and it is so important to promote love and well-being. It is even more important to support one another and to communicate without violence and to also take care of our home (Earth).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful for my group of friends and family. They have been pushing me and believing in me from the start and never once questioned what I was doing, they have done everything they can do to help me by sharing my music with friends and strangers. It is little acts like this that have helped me grow into who I am now. They have given me a foundation and base on which to lean on when times can be difficult as it always is at some point for all of us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Whenever you fall ‘Fall forward’. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success.”- Denzel Washington

This quote is something I live by every day and is not only my music career but my daily activities. You never want to fall back on something you can only fall forward and in doing so you get one step closer to where you need to be. That is why giving up is never an option.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Denzel Washington and or Paul McCartney. Either of these two gentlemen would be who I would want to sit down with because they have achieved so many great milestones and inspired so many people that I would just want to know how they manage to stay themselves through it all. I would want to learn the ways they coped with their own problems and the perspectives they have taken throughout their lifetime. In doing so, I could incorporate their lessons in my own life.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on my instagram @yazbelkhou and my other account @officialyaz_ I love keeping in touch with my fans this way.

