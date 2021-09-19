Yatharth Kher: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

He is a blockchain consultant, serial entrepreneur and the founder of “TheBrandMoon”, the unique digital transformation and branding company.

There are so many success stories for the world to take inspiration from. But, looking closely, we also get to know how most of these success stories are of the many young talents across industries and sectors, who have been driving forward these industries to greater success levels in ways more than one. Knowing more about these youngsters ignites the fire within us to be better at what we do each day and become innovators for bringing about revolutionary changes in the world. Doing exactly that and going beyond boundaries as an action-taker and an innovator in the world of digital is Yatharth Kher.

Wondering, who is Yatharth Kher? Well, he is a Delhi boy who is now based in Dubai, the UAE. He was born in 1999 and, while growing up, was attracted towards all things that radiated uniqueness and technology. This close inclination that he felt brought him into the IT world, and today he looks unstoppable in his endeavours. Yatharth Kher has excelled excellently as a full-time blockchain developer and deep learning enthusiast, taking over the digital transformation world. Yatharth Kher’s knowledge and expertise have also been honoured by the Department of Finance Abu Dhabi, where he was awarded for giving a real-time solution for the country’s budgeting system.

As a business developer, Yatharth Kher has had more than 3 startups in the past and have outstanding experience in the business field. He was also awarded by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi for making a solution for the prevention of chronic diseases using AI and even by t-hub (Telangana) for giving a solution to combat Covid-19. Today, this 22-year-old is a self-made businessman who owns his digital transformation company named “TheBrandMoon”. It is growing each day as an offshore development team for Brand and Tech Giants and has been revolutionizing online business norms in incredible ways. Some of their robust services include digital-marketing and marketing strategy, digital transformation, PR, branding, data analytics, blockchain consultancy, and so much more.

TheBrandMoon is emerging as one of the finest digital transformation and branding agencies, which in just 3+ years of experience has revolutionized digital transformation and earned more than 100 clients. They have become experts in assisting clients in building their products and brand in a way that help their customers connect with it.

Yatharth Kher has even worked with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi twice and developed two helpful solutions for the society and has also developed the country’s Budgeting Solution with the Department of Finance Abu Dhabi.

With TheBrandMoon, Yatharth Kher has truly changed the digital transformation scene for the better, inspiring many other aspiring professionals in the industry. To know more, follow his company on Instagram @thebrandmoon or visit the website, https://thebrandmoon.com/.