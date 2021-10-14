Yasser Jilani of Code With Us: “Have a personal financial backup plan while launching your own venture”

Have a personal financial backup plan while launching your own venture. The startup journey is rewarding, but it’s arduous. If you constantly have to worry about your financial sustenance, you will have a hard time focusing on your company’s wellbeing.

Yasser Jilani is the Co-founder and COO of Code With Us, a fast-growing Silicon Valley EdTech startup that provides technology education to kids and adults and develops customized teaching content for educators and corporations. Code With Us is one of the largest U.S.-based online EdTech platforms, with more than 8,000 students from all over the world and more than doubling its student base and revenue year to year.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Thank you very much for the opportunity to talk to Authority Magazine! In the U.S., we always speak about a shortage of tech workforce and our need for foreign talents to bridge the gap. I strongly believe we need to invest in tech education to deal with this shortage, and that it should be part of early school education. My wife and I were looking for coding schools to enroll our kids to get a head start with that in mind. To our surprise, we couldn’t find quality instructor-driven EdTech resources that would address our needs, and that was the aha moment where we realized the market opportunity and our social responsibility to prepare a tech-ready generation for our future.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I come from an entrepreneurial family where early on we were encouraged to try out creative ventures. I was also lucky to be a part of two Silicon Valley success stories having experienced successful exits through acquisition. I consider a prominent Silicon Valley VC, Sarafat Chowdhury, as one of my mentors. He never shies away from sharing insights on how to build a business from the ground and up. One of his comments that struck a chord with me before starting my own EdTech journey was;

“Be at the driving seat of your livelihood, the path you chose may bring success or failure, but even failure will bring experience to make you a better driver.”

Too often, we get complacent with a comfortable salary and simply become passengers on someone else’s journey. Entrepreneurship is risky, but it comes with the exhilaration to choose your own path.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes our company stand out is the ability to adapt.

There’s a great quote from Albert Einstein saying: “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” I really take this to heart and apply this mindset in every part of our company and my personal life as well.

Code With Us has successfully pivoted during the pandemic and managed to increase revenue and expand subscribers. Before the pandemic, we primarily focused on teaching in-person and at school campuses. Suddenly Covid hit the world out of left-field, which ravaged our business initially like many others; our revenue fell off a cliff. I, along with my co-founders, started strategizing on how we could pivot to survive. We involved our engineering team in developing a robust online learning platform. With the help of social media, we invested in marketing our online offerings to students all over the world. Our gamble paid off, and within a few months, we brought our revenue back and expanded our subscriber count significantly.

We may face challenges that might not always be under our control; what we can do is adapt accordingly to stay relevant and thrive.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We started our coding education journey at school campuses in the Silicon Valley area, where we witnessed the benefits of STEM education to improve academic performance. At the same time, we recognized that many communities are missing this important channel due to a lack of resources and funding. Education is not a privilege; it’s a fundamental human right! To address the inequality, we formed partnerships with major cities in Silicon Valley and received grants from Wells Fargo, HP, and E&Y to provide free and low-cost coding education in deserving communities and schools.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion and conviction: Passion and conviction in yourself and your company; before convincing others, you have to convince yourself! An entrepreneur needs a firm belief in his company and goals in addition to a self-conviction that they can bring the goal to fruition.

Tenacity: Business will have ups and downs; we need to be tenacious and not give up. A drive to move forward regardless of adversity and challenges is a key character trait of a successful leader.

Ability to listen: A successful business leader needs to listen to his employees, customers, and stakeholders. Leaders who listen can create trustworthy relationships, which is a key ingredient to build a successful business.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they have received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Not all ideas bring success; some bring failure, which in turn is an opportunity for improvement. One advice was to extend our services in the international market and proved to be an idea that we should have thought through before jumping in. Lesson learned, partnering with subject-matter experts who understand the dynamics of a specific market is important.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times you faced when you first started your journey?

I cannot remember a time where everything was easy! We started with offering in-person classes at school campuses due to limited teachers and equipment. It was a challenging first year to manage multiple in-person school programs that would start at around the same time and at locations that were far away from each other. But we prevailed. Looking back, it was challenging but extremely rewarding!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

We all have our good days and bad days. When it’s good, enjoy it, and when it’s not, just remember that it will not last forever. Constant optimism gets me going.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Always keep the company’s long-term objective(s) in mind. Don’t get carried away emotionally during highs and lows. A steady mental health will serve you and the business well. If there are co-founders, establish objectives that everyone agrees upon and use those as guiding lights to avoid getting distracted during the highs and lows.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Ideas are plenty; execution is all that matters. Investors are astute; concepts sell, but they’re looking for execution strategies. Bootstrapping a business initially and creating viable products and customer base is important. Once the model is defined and scalable, it’s time to seek funding for expansion.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Fail fast and learn fast.

2. Cohesion amongst the team members for a clear corporate goal.

3. Pivot based on market conditions.

4. Seek constant improvements.

5. Diversify products and strategies, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Everyone’s mistakes are different, but those come with lessons. Mistakes are the fastest way to learn. It’s simply impossible to avoid all errors, but how fast you react and evolve will define your success.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours, and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Make time for the people you love; it will keep you mentally uplifted, and you’ll have someone to lean on when you need to.

Staying physically active is important as a healthy body equals a healthy mind. Low overhead daily regimen like running or walking will keep you active without requiring too much time from your busy schedule.

Have a personal financial backup plan while launching your own venture. The startup journey is rewarding, but it’s arduous. If you constantly have to worry about your financial sustenance, you will have a hard time focusing on your company’s wellbeing.

Prioritize your time appropriately; not everything is urgent. Keep the focus on tasks that’ll bring the best bang for your time (and buck).

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Simply, Education! Significant societal shift needs resources and time, but both are in short supply. Education is the only instrument that can bring long-term and sustainable improvements to our world. The more we invest in education, the greater transformation we will make.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to sit down with Gregg Popovich. I respect his team-building qualities and admire his humility. His leadership is an inspiration to his team. I would love to learn from him on leadership qualities.

