Yasmine Finbow of Acume: ” No, we are being driven by real determination and real belief in the idea”

Well in the current male-dominated context, the women who become founders are doing it with real grit. We’re not simply doing it because it’s the ‘cool thing to do’ and our mates are doing it. No, we are being driven by real determination and real belief in the idea. That’s powerful.

Until the space becomes less masculine, female founders are overcoming every challenge and ignoring all the negativity to make it happen. What this means, is that female founders have already proven themselves to be very capable and resistant leaders — and that is an exceptional potential filter for investors.

And because of this context, female founders are careful and calculated. We don’t want to mess up this opportunity by making any mistake. And so, we have to be preventative, not reactive — we think through options, we are not led by ego and we actively seek guidance and help from experts and mentors. This makes us a safe bet.

And even if the gender gap closes and it becomes an even playing field, then there are many strengths and traits which are more natural for women like emotional intelligence, listening and teamwork that make women exceptional and progressive leaders. Tell me the tech world doesn’t want that?

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yasmine Finbow.

Yasmine Finbow is the CEO and co-founder of Acume. Acume is a new startup that will make academic research more accessible and useable for professionals working across the international affairs and development sector globally. Yasmine believes that sharing academic knowledge can significantly inform better decision-making and policymaking. This equates to better outcomes for the world’s more discriminated and vulnerable.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I didn’t intend to start a startup. I was focused on becoming a journalist. This all happened a lot by chance and timing.

But my experiences and knowledge prepared me more than I could have guessed. I think this all comes down to the diversity of my experience. I’ve always moved around, both relocating country or in my career, so have had the opportunity to meet lots of people with different ideas and perspectives. This also allowed me to work out quite early on what I enjoy and what drives me. But while I’ve always enjoyed theorising new concepts and love to wax lyrical about system change, before this startup, I never actioned a business idea. The difference this time, was that my friend was in the conversation. And all that was needed was someone to say: “ok, so let’s make it happen”.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have some interesting stories from my time researching in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I was researching asymmetric power relations between the UN and the local people and had to negotiate access into UN bases to conduct many of the interviews. I loved this research as I learnt so much from the local community, had the opportunity to visit an incredible country and gained a lot of perspective about how unjust and entrenched the system of privilege is, which I’ve benefitted from being white and British.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not realising that I wasn’t a natural public speaker until the moment I tried. I thought it would be the same as speaking normally and no prep was needed. And it was only when I was on a stage in front of room full of incredibly inspiring female leaders in Auckland that I realised I’d made a misjudgement. I opened with the most British “kia ora” and then was far too embarrassed to continue speaking. Very awkward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so lucky to have the most incredible people in my life. Every single one of my best friends constantly challenges and pushes me with kindness. I am extremely fortunate to have daily inspiration from my strong, ambitious and fierce female friends. But a shout out does go to my sister, who’s strength and capacity for love and kindness, I will forever respect.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

So many books — impossible to pick. One book that I love to read for nostalgic comfort is ‘Tracks’. Along with a few others, this book inspired my first big walk — its author Robyn Davidson is an inspiration.

I also have a love affair with dystopian novels. Currently I am reading ‘Brave New World’ –which of course is an epic book and is a stark reminder that society can so easily be brainwashed.

But in a business context, my best friend sent me a copy of ‘Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less’ — and the title says it all. It dismantles the myth that being busy and overworked is the trait of success. An important reminder for every founder.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are an enterprise with a social mission. We want to make academic research accessible for everyone. We believe that knowledge offers guidance to change the world. And so we hope to become ‘world better place’ facilitators by sharing impactful and trustworthy knowledge.

But for me, it’s important that I always stick to my values — always do what’s right thing to do, rather than compromising for an easy win.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I fully disagree with the discourse that women ‘just don’t have the same ambition’ as men. That is absurd. Or, the patronising — “all women need to do — is gain some confidence’ — horrible.

Yes, many of the patriarchal structures inform many women to believe that they are lacking something or should just be thankful for what they already have. This discourse exists from centuries of women’s lives being controlled by men, destiny and luck.

But it’s time to stop insulting women with these lazy generalisations. A lot of us are very confident with our ideas and abilities.

What actually holds women back, is our objectivity. We perceive and interpret the reality around us. And if we’re not seeing women who look like us in a certain career, then this perpetuate the idea that there’s no space for us there. When analysing this space, it simply does not appear a realistic option. If other incredible women are not there, what makes me think that I can be? To know that it’s possible, we need to first see more women dominating that space.

And just to illustrate my point — if you look at any incubator website, you’ll see their communications for why they’re the best incubator to join. And what you’ll also see is photographs showing rooms full of ambitious men. This is simply because more men apply to these programmes and so more men get on to the programmes. The use of male images encourages male applicants, and here we see the patriarchal and perpetual cycle.

Consequently, starting a tech startup doesn’t seem accessible to women. So in answer to your question — what’s holding women back, is that there are too few female founders in the position to signal to other women that it can be a female reality.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I’m trying to counter the narrative that there is no space for women in tech. I am trying to tell as many women as I can that it is possible and encouraging them to give it a go — with the worst that could happen is that you’ll learn a lot. And you don’t need all the experience, resources or funding upfront to get started, you can work it all out as you go.

Of course, startups are not for everyone. Not every female wants to be a founder, just like not every man wants to be a founder. But I know that so many women that I know would thrive in this career. And I want them to thrive.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Well in the current male-dominated context, the women who become founders are doing it with real grit. We’re not simply doing it because it’s the ‘cool thing to do’ and our mates are doing it. No, we are being driven by real determination and real belief in the idea. That’s powerful.

Until the space becomes less masculine, female founders are overcoming every challenge and ignoring all the negativity to make it happen. What this means, is that female founders have already proven themselves to be very capable and resistant leaders — and that is an exceptional potential filter for investors.

And because of this context, female founders are careful and calculated. We don’t want to mess up this opportunity by making any mistake. And so, we have to be preventative, not reactive — we think through options, we are not led by ego and we actively seek guidance and help from experts and mentors. This makes us a safe bet.

And even if the gender gap closes and it becomes an even playing field, then there are many strengths and traits which are more natural for women like emotional intelligence, listening and teamwork that make women exceptional and progressive leaders. Tell me the tech world doesn’t want that?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

My first point is obviously system change. We need to dismantle the patriarchy. Especially the oppressive myths used to pacify women that fate has a role in our destiny. Yes, of course, luck plays a role and can put you in the right place at the right time. But we need to be told that we can also make own luck, position ourselves at the right place, and actively grab that opportunity to make it happen. Women should be encouraged to take more risks and never be called ‘reckless’ if they should fail, but rather be commended for their courage.

Increased visibility of female founders –we need to see other women succeed to know its possible and be inspired to follow in their footsteps. This also helps us know that there are mentors there ready to help other women navigate the same challenges.

This also means tech incubators showing women on their websites and encouraging women that they should apply.

Fund more female founders — for women to become visible, women need to be given the chance to become successful. And so, we need resources. At my incubator I was told by one investor who was just trying to be realistic with me that I’d really struggle to get funding as I’m a female founder. Investors are mostly white, middle-class, middle-aged men and they like people who remind them of their younger selves and so through a collective unconscious bias, I’m very unlikely to secure funding…

And this leads me to my final point. Encourage successful women from other fields to become investors and fund women. A balanced representation of male and female investors will help alleviate the investment gap.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Many of my friends were originally from countries that have been devastated by war, violence and injustice. If I could inspire any movement, I would ask people to put pressure on our government to stop the unlawful investment and arms trade that fund these wars to continue. Until war stops being a profitable business, I can’t ever see peace on this planet — or my friends and millions of others being able to return home and feel secure.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

In the USA, I would love to meet with Ellen Pao because she’s an inspirational and influential tech leader who is dedicated to giving back and driving change across the sector.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can either sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on linkedin, twitter, facebook or medium.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.