Yash Patel Of Story Real Studios: “Solidify a routine”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Yash Patel.

Yash Patel is the Co-Founder and Head of Digital Strategy at Story Real Studios where they make their clients’ brands unforgettable utilizing video. Onset, he oversees Production Management duties, which include: budgeting, scheduling, and casting. At the office, he manages organic and paid online campaigns for his clients in various business verticals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The “Aha” moment came to me back in 2019 when I had to jump out of a helicopter with a suit. No skydiving license…Just kidding! The moment actually came when my friend and now business partner, Luke Adams, landed a project with a men’s suit company where he had to tell the story of a busy businessman who relied on his sophisticated suit to hold up with his intense schedule. The budget was on the smaller end, and he needed a male lead for the part, so I volunteered for a free suit.

While working with Luke and the client on this project, I felt attached to the mixture of storytelling and business especially coming from a background in finance where things tend to be more black and white. Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, Luke and I decided to combine his creative storytelling background and my analytical skills to create a full-service marketing firm dedicated to making brands unforgettable.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

The business world was all I knew since birth. My father came to this country at 18, worked 100 hours a week, and saved enough money to purchase a package store and apartment unit where my mother raised me. My grandfather worked from a very young age managing bodegas in India and eventually established a business vertical within tobacco farming. He hired 100s of people and donated to his community with every chance he had.

With the combination of my lineage and my upbringing, starting a business of my own was inevitably granted in a drastically different industry than my lineage. I know this to be true because I used to work for the Connecticut government and consistently found myself dozing off at my desk, anticipating the same regiment as the day before, and not engaging with the 9–5 lifestyle. On the other hand, entrepreneurship has lent itself to crazier ups and downs, and ultimately, I find myself feeling in more control of my happiness in this position.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My father. The typical Indian parent will praise you for following the four career paths and shun you for following anything else: medicine, law, engineering, or finance. I WAS following the traditional finance route, but opted into following my gut instinct of helping to start Story Real Studios.

My father was startled at first but quickly gave me his full blessing to start this venture. He told me from day one, “no matter what decision is on the table, come talk to me before pulling the trigger. I went through more BS than you can fathom”. Having my father’s support gave me access to the various stories and experiences he faced in his 20+ years as an entrepreneur. Things I cannot learn from a simple google search. That is priceless.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our resourcefulness, swift problem-solving skills, and creative vision help our company stand out. When the client trusts us with a budget, we make sure to never go over and to provide maximum value. As learned, no project complies with our wishes 100% of the time whether it be equipment malfunction, weather not cooperating, casts not remembering lines, or even a rat hopping onset (yes, that really happened to us), we manage to keep the show on the road while staying profitable.

A great story that reflects how our firm stands out is when we shot an underwear commercial out in California. Our pre-production planning was pristine, so our team managed to make this project a one-day shoot (could have easily been a 4-day shoot). The day of production, the 1st location in Elysian Heights went perfectly. Next stop, the skydiving scene in the mountains of Malibu. We get everything set up for the shot and at the last second, the pilot calls off the skydiving scene because of the intense winds and swarm of helicopters hovering over a house in the hills nearby.

This was a major blow because we only had one chance at this shot because the actors and videographers could not come back the next day. Instead of dwelling on the pilot’s decision, our team quickly brainstormed solutions to stitch the story together without having the skydiver come in with the actors on sight. Eventually, we worked some camera magic and utilized the actors strategically for the remainder of the time we had that day.

The next day, our team minus actors and the Director of Photography drove back to the mountains of Malibu for our second attempt at this skydive. We had beautiful weather and everything positioned perfectly for the skydiver to come in. Last second, the pilot calls off the jump again due to a paperwork error he made. At this point, we are thinking this project might extend into next week due to certain FAA protocols causing our budget to go over.

Finally, the last day we were in California, we drove from Joshua Tree to the same spot in Malibu (3.5-hour drive) for the third attempt. Halfway through the ride, we receive a text from the Airbnb host saying we forgot our drone and GoPro, both essential for this landing scene. On top of that, the skydiver could not find a skydiver to jump with him and record his path down.

We made the last-second adjustments to strategically place our main camera to capture the shot and attach a GoPro to the skydiver’s head, and FINALLY, we got the last shot! Many production companies might have called it quits or rescheduled for another week, but our team stuck it through to make sure the client receives the best value for their budget. Without resourcefulness, swift problem-solving skills, and creative vision, we could easily be classified as hobbyists. Instead, we doubled down on our firm’s mission and produced content that is going to help our client receive an immediate ROI.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I still have a LONG way to go before considering myself successful, but being disciplined, resilient, and intrinsically motivated gives me the ability to grow in the direction I know will guide me in the right direction.

I do not blindly follow these characteristics either. Admiring and analyzing successful people gives me the research I need to validate these pillars I live by.

Discipline: For this characteristic, I pay homage to Jocko Willink, a decorated Navy SEAL who fought in the Iraq War and served for 20 years collectively. This amazing man preaches discipline every time he speaks on a podcast or interview. He is so invested in the concept that he wrote an adult and kids book about it. He wakes up at 4:30 am every day to work out with kettlebells and calisthenics (some of the most grueling movements a human can perform). One of my favorite quotes from him is a simple one, “There is one thing that gets you out of bed in the morning, and that is discipline. Because your dreams and your goals are not there waking up for you in the morning”.

In order to stay true to following the acts of successful people, I started waking up between 4:30–5:30 every morning now to 1) keep myself from burning the day away 2) working out. Working out is a fantastic way to prepare my body but also my mind for whatever life throws at me. Within a month, I already lost 4.00% body fat and gained 7 lbs of muscle just from discipline.

The gym also provides me stress relief right in the morning creating a less tense start to the workday. If I physically exert myself with some weight, stressing over small issues in the office will seem easier to solve.

Resilient: One of the most common themes I see in successful people is the ability to say “one more time” instead of giving up. The importance of resilience was best expressed in me through basketball and admiring athletes like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, and others. Each one of these players makes up the top 0.001% of all basketball players, and they all had career-defining moments of resilience. For LeBron James, it was coming back 3–1 to the winningest NBA team in history with his objectively mediocre team. For Jimmy Butler, it was his upbringing. From the age of 13, Jimmy was homeless and had to grind for EVERY next rung on the ladder leading to the NBA.

Applying resilience through sports has allowed me to transition those skills in the business world. One story that stands out to me was the beginning of 2020. We just started the firm and had this up-beat spot planned out for a local non-profit, an exhilarating campaign for a car dealership, and a major real estate project that would have been quite lucrative for us back then. As soon as the COVID shutdowns came into action, all these projects were permittenantly abandoned for the time being. On top of that, money was tight just due to the restricted money velocity in a majority of our target industries, so we had to adapt.

Our game plan consisted of 1) taking advantage of any grace period opportunities available for rent or services 2) pivoting our service offerings. We eventually connected with a commercial real estate management firm that owned an office tower providing small-medium-sized offices. This was a great opportunity for our firm to build a long-lasting relationship and a lucrative one at that. If we decided to go on hiatus until COVID calmed down, our firm most definitely would not have grown during these times.

Intrinsic Motivation -Everyone knows that one friend who crafts an elaborate list of New Year’s resolutions for the upcoming 365 days. The friend starts a decent streak of going to the gym and suddenly on day 13, he/she gives up on the goal and goes back to old habits. The intrinsic motivation within this friend can be considered to be low leading to easy burnout when a slight sign of adversity kicks in. Certainly, there are many other socioeconomic, mental, and/or physical limitations that come up in life, which can cause goals to subside. What I tend to dissect are the people who are relatively healthy/financially stable and chose a life of complacency instead of a challenge.

One person that embodies intrinsic motivation is David Goggins. I discovered this amazing man via Joe Rogan’s podcast where he talked about his brutal experience in BUD/S Hell Week. Goggins and his SEAL team had to go through mentally draining tasks like tying knots below water with only 1-second breathing breaks and carry boats above his team’s heads for hours at a time all while being yelled at by lieutenants and running off 2 hours of sleep. The only thing that got him through Hell Week 3 times was his inner drive to never revert back to his old standards of life where he would work as an exterminator and eat junk food all day. He stuck through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and became a world renowned author and societal hero.

My intrinsic motivation comes from making sure I can provide security and the opportunity for success to the next generation in my family. My parents have blessed me with a wonderful childhood, education, and countless life experiences that ultimately allowed me to pursue entrepreneurship in this industry. I owe this gift to my future family, and that cannot happen unless there is an inner-burning passion to accomplish that vision.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The worst advice I followed was “don’t waste your money on information. It is all free online”. Yes, this statement is true to a degree. You can find out how to make a tuna sandwich or how to analyze a P&L statement, but where can you find answers to your complex queries only experts can unlock? You invest in high-quality data and coaching relative to how much you can afford. The Wall Street Journal and hiring a fitness trainer are some of the best things I invest in each month because having daily access to industry experts will get me a better ROI compared to having access to 2-dimensional data on the internet, which is still useful, just not as dynamic.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

One technique that has worked for us so far is finding passion projects our team wants to work on and letting their creative side go unchecked in the brainstorming session. This philosophy is so crucial for us that we ask anyone we interview “what would be their passion project/company they want to work with”. We want to see their eyes light up with that excitement about a particular idea they always had.

The amazing part is our sales team will work directly with the employee to make this project come to life! 1) Collect data 2) Draft up the story 3) Draft up sales messaging 4) Create a connection with dream client 5) Lockdown project. From that point on, we know the project will deliver significant ROI for the client and our culture when we use passion as our fuel source.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in their industry?

We believe that building a strong rapport in life starts with providing value to others first. On the personal spectrum, listening to others about their days, plugging them in with other great people in your network, and sharing thought-provoking articles with your network in the morning. On the business spectrum, we found a great way to build trust, credibility, and authority is through curating content that will enhance the viewer’s life and keeping connected to your end-users whether through the forums or in-person. Even the smallest interaction can leave a lasting impression for years to come.

A great example of how a firm was able to build trust, credibility, and authority is Valuetainment. Led by Patrick Bet-David, a successful entrepreneur and family man, he breaks down the fundamentals of entrepreneurship he picked up in his near 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His content goes beyond the simple points of entrepreneurship such as “Stay persistent during hard times” or “You should go to networking events to meet people”. Patrick truly adds value using his personal stories and tangible takeaways for the viewers to apply to their own lives making Patrick a credible source for business advice.

Building rapport through adding value and creating content with the end viewer in mind is what we have examined to be a winning formula.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

The major reason why building rapport online is essential today is that your competitors will beat you to the position of “industry expert” if your firm waits too long.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I have seen CEOs make is not trusting their team enough, thus leading to major bottlenecks in their systems. For example, we know a company that solely relies on the CEO to approve or deny decisions for the firm leading to an environment where major decisions were delayed by weeks, the staff had qualms of bringing up new ideas, and ultimately created an inefficient system that cannot last without this CEO.

According to the book Built to Lastby Jim Collins & Jerry I. Porras, the best way to create an organization that can survive without a certain CEO in the seat is clock building, not time telling. What do they mean by that? Imagine you were a CEO of a business where there was only one clock in the whole building and it was in your room plus you are the only one that knows how to read it. Your staff would have to consistently go to your office or send you emails to learn the time of day. That would get annoying pretty fast right? Yes, you artificially hold more power in the organization, but the firm is worth less overall with such a major bottleneck situation.

Now imagine if you as the CEO can instead build multiple clocks for your staff AND teach them how to read them. You would now have happier more independent staff members, clients are happier with faster service, and you can invest more time envisioning the future of your company. If you step down from the post or suddenly pass away, the firm will continue to bustle along. Build your companies some clocks and do not monopolize info or decision-making power.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As this entrepreneurial journey continues, we are presented with surreal moments like meeting spectacular people around the country, seeing some breathtaking views of California or being involved in stunts. On the other side of that coin, we are faced with so many down days where equipment decides not to work, everything goes wrong on set, or every sales attempt goes sour. We are still at the beginning of our journey, but we know these highs and lows will only amplify as the team and projects get bigger.

When going through these ebbs and flows, I like to hear about the dark moments successful people went through before emerging to their brighter days. One example of a person who went through EXTREME highs and lows as an entrepreneur is Elon Musk. Throughout his time at Tesla, Elon’s products have always been scrutinized by the media and even scripted to fail on Top Gear. Also, between the years 2018–2019, 35 executives left the company. Since those extreme lows, Elon is now recognized as the richest person on Earth. I look at Elon to show me how anything is possible to overcome in this life, and that usually gets me out of my lows.

“Regular jobs” go through insane highs and lows as well. Their decisions can have tremendous repercussions on people’s lives whether for the best or worst. The entrepreneur has to take responsibility for the repercussions of all of his/her staff. If something goes well, the entrepreneur will be looked at as the genius who brought an idea to life. If something goes wrong, the entrepreneur will be first on the chopping block for anyone’s mistake in the organization. As the business grows, the highs and lows will grow exponentially while the highs and lows for a “regular job” will stay relatively linear.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

For sure, I felt an unusual high when we officially landed a contract with a unique underwear brand. This was our biggest client to date and suddenly all the amazing memories of the client, friends, and family is happy with the project rushed into my head as if the project was complete already. Then, I brought myself down after a couple of hours when I realized all the groundwork ahead of us to make sure this film comes out pristine. Thank god that I snapped back because planning a film on the opposite end of the country is not easy!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Knock on wood, as a business owner, I have not yet reached a significant low that I was not able to bounce back mentally from within 24 hours. Of course there are plenty of mistakes and rejections that stung, but nothing too serious so far.

One scenario that comes to mind was when a series of unfortunate events occurred while trying to make a positive 1st impression with a new client. We came to his location at 5:00 am, had a technical malfunction with a drone, and missed the sunrise shot he wanted. We then come over the next day at 5:00 am an hour away from our office and missed that shot too due to random construction at 4:45 am! At this point, I felt useless and incompetent of completing simple tasks like waking up early enough for the sunrise and not driving fast enough to get to the sight on time. When I got back to the office, I was able to reflect and see where we went wrong with our schedule and where I can improve next time around. Lucky, we were able to capture the shot on the 3rd day and apologized for all the trouble our client had to go through.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

We are grateful to still be working with him, but that would not have happened without 1) thinking about where we went wrong 2) delivering on our promises. I hit a low that day but had to help my team find a solution to the problem ASAP, which snapped me back.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Exercise

A great philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson, once said “Health is Wealth”. The pleasure of not having to think and just work out first thing in the day is invaluable. My day is structured for success, and my mind is clear from any anxiety heading into the office. The most important element of exercise is doing it every day even on the lowest of days or the highest of days. This will keep me balanced heading into any phase of my life

2. Look for virtual role models

In the age of the internet, YouTube has easily been my favorite outlet for wisdom from the world’s brightest entrepreneurs, scientists, and philosophers. I take advice and encouragement from select role models such as Patrick Bet-David, Jordan Peterson, Jay Shetty, Lex Fridman, The Roommates Podcast, and more. These role models have fantastic takes on how to handle and reach for the highs in life while also covering the lows and how to best navigate through them.

3. Solidify a routine

Jordan Peterson talks about the importance of building a schedule and how it affects his patients’ moods drastically. Life is chaotic. Building systems in my life such as my bedtime, my diet, time blocking the day ahead, etc. helps me feel more in control of whatever the day has ahead of me. A routine keeps me in check when major obstacles come my way or even when I feel on top of the world. I have the ability to keep myself level-headed when I have a structure in place.

4. “Trim the fat”

This quote comes from Patrick Bet-David and corresponds to living life as a lean machine physically and emotionally. He is able to “trim the fat” by 1) literally trimming your own fat by working out, cutting off certain junk foods, drinking alcohol, or caffeine 2) “trimming the fat” psychologically by cutting off negative people, detrimental relationships, and destructive thoughts. The amount of mental energy I was able to save after implementing these tips was absurd. I cut off a friend back in college that resulted in more brainpower to tackle bigger problems I had in life. Cutting the fat is especially important when I find myself in the lows of growing a business because the less negative energy harming your mental health, the easier it is for me to rebound and to keep the momentum going.

4. Experience things that get your adrenaline pumping

This one sounds crazy but hear me out. As someone who is blessed to be on this Earth, it seems crazy to me why people would test the boundaries between life and death. Activities like skydiving, racing, and cliff jumping were out of the equation for me…until I co-founded Story Real Studios, which instantly threw me into those environments. These activities have spiked my adrenaline, made me sharper mentally, and best of all, cleared my thinking back at the office. When it came to making decisions, working on problems, and learning a new skill, my thoughts became clearer and more constructive. There is something about extreme sports that makes me and thousands of other people calm and able to think through life situations easier. In the lows of life, being around extreme activities helps me reframe situations in my thoughts and elevates the highs I experience as an entrepreneur.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is having the ability to objectively look at how bright the future is even in the darkest of circumstances. Resilient people exhibit the ability to think critically and objectively about any scenario that comes at them, be able to digest their emotions and the emotions of people around them, and most importantly, solve problems with the information they have.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I have been lucky enough to grow up in a stable environment, so a majority of my resiliency came from sports and being taunted for my weight. I could have sulked about my overweight body but instead worked even harder and more consistently to get myself more competitive. I am still a long way from my goal, but those fat comments dwindled away, and those people who called me fat are now fat themselves. Got to love karma.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, I do, and the only way I can is through experiencing some personal hardships in life and in the professional world. If I can get through those tough times with less wisdom and resources, I can tackle way bigger problems now and in the future.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A leader’s ability to stay positive under any scenario has a calming effect on his/her team, but that calming effect is not guaranteed by clients. For example, our production schedule can sometimes be delayed due to technical issues or last-second adjustments. Instead of rushing the production, we keep a calm & positive demeanor and think of solutions in my head to get back on track.

Clients are slightly different because being positive only adds value when there are results to back it up. If you don’t deliver, you will be seen as someone who does not take the task seriously.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“The most dangerous thing in life is to play it safe” — Casey Neistat

I was in high school when I first discovered Casey, and his work resonated with me immediately. He lived a free life in which he was able to achieve anything he wanted…without going to school? His free spirit also opened me up to say “yes” to more opportunities in life. For example, I started to cliff jump from any height, never turned down guarding someone in basketball, or going out with a girl when I still felt unprepared.

This open-mindedness translated to the business world when hearing tons of creative ideas coming my way for approval. I tend to accept these ideas after an onslaught of questions to make sure the presenter of the idea is truly passionate about it. If they are, we give them resources to go pursue the said idea. Holding back creatively is a sin in our organization.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Thank you for having me on. You can find us at @storyrealstudios on Instagram or at storyreal.co

