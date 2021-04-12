Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Yalom’s Cure, a remedy for a good life.

The psychiatrist and bestselling author Irvin D. Yalom is considered the most influential psychotherapist in the United States. His work revolves around human relationships and the value of self-awareness. YALOM'S CURE offers much more than a classic biography: Yalom takes the viewer on an existential journey through the many layers of the human psyche. In the tour guide's role, he shares his insights and grants deep insights into his own soul. Yalom has sold millions of books worldwide, and critics describe it as inspiring, engaging and life-changing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sabine Gisiger is a soft-spoken woman, intuitive and philosophical. Born in 1959 in Zurich, Sabine Gisiger studied history in Zurich and Pisa. Since 1990, Sabine has been making memorable films and documentaries, including the remarkable Yalom’s Cure in 2014. 

Yalom’s Cure is a fly on the wall bio about the 86-year-old psychotherapist and bestselling author Irvin D. Yalom. This gentle film takes the audience on an existential journey through the human psyche layers. And in the tour guide’s role, Yalom shares his insights and provides deep wisdom into his own life. 

The film offers insights into the therapeutic work by Yalom and the inner life of the man and author. The starting point is Yalom’s childhood in Washington, as the offspring of Jewish-Russian immigrants, he grew up in modest conditions.

His early acquaintance with his wife, Marylin, a successful academic in literary studies and gender studies, also played an essential role in Yalom’s theoretical and therapeutic thinking. He is convinced that because human beings are lonely, they strive for partnerships with others.

“The better we know ourselves, the better our lives become,” ― Irvin D. Yalom

Irvin and Marilyn Yalom we’re married for over 60 years. Yalom confesses that “we never stopped loving and respecting each other.” On 23rd April 2021, Filmcoopi is organising a joint viewing of Yalom’s Cure on its Film Live streaming channel. Afterwards, Irvin Yalom and filmmaker Sabine will be there for an online discussion, where you can also ask questions directly or via chat.

“One of the great paradoxes of life is that self-awareness breeds anxiety.” ― Irvin D. Yalom.

It will be a reflective reunion for Irv lost his Marylin at the end of 2019. The two of them kept a diary of sorts in the year she died at her request. “A Matter of Life and Death”  has already been published in English and will be released in German in May.

Tickets are now available here: With an interactive Q&A after the film with Irvin D. Yalom and Sabine Gisiger.

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

