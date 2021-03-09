Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Yael Aflalo with the BBC question raised a year ago:

Can fashion ever be sustainable? BBC Smart Guide to Climate Change. Fashion accounts for around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, but there are ways to reduce the impact your wardrobe has on the climate. “For years I was obsessed with buying clothes,” says Snezhina Piskova. “I would buy 10 pairs of very […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Can fashion ever be sustainable?

BBC Smart Guide to Climate Change.

Fashion accounts for around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, but there are ways to reduce the impact your wardrobe has on the climate.

“For years I was obsessed with buying clothes,” says Snezhina Piskova. “I would buy 10 pairs of very cheap jeans just for the sake of having more diversity in my wardrobe for a low price, even though I ended up wearing only two or three of them.”

When it comes to resisting the lure of fashion, Piskova faces a tougher challenge than most. As a copywriter for a company in the fashion industry she’s surrounded by fashionistas. And it’s been easy to go along with the tide.

But conversations about the climate crisis made Piskova, who lives in Sofia, Bulgaria, consider the impact that the industry and her own shopping habits were having.

The fashion industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, and nearly 20% of wastewater. And while the environmental impact of flying is now well known, fashion sucks up more energy than both aviation and shipping combined.

Clothing in general has complex supply chains that makes it difficult to account for all of the emissions that come from producing a pair of trousers or new coat. Then there is how the clothing is transported and disposed of when the consumer no longer wants it anymore.

While most consumer goods suffer from similar issues, what makes the fashion industry particularly problematic is the frenetic pace of change it not only undergoes, but encourages. With each passing season (or microseason), consumers are pushed into buying the latest items to stay on trend.

It’s hard to visualise all of the inputs that go into producing garments, but let’s take denim as an example. The UN estimates that a single pair of jeans requires a kilogram of cotton. And because cotton tends to be grown in dry environments, producing this kilo requires about 7,500–10,000 litres of water. That’s about 10 years’ worth of drinking water for one person.

There are ways to make denim less resource-intensive, but in general, jeans composed of material that is as close to the natural state of cotton as possible use less water and hazardous treatments to produce. This means less bleaching, less sandblasting, and less pre-washing.

Read the entire BBC Article:” Can fashion ever be sustainable?

    Yael Aflalo founder of Reformation.

    Yael Aflalo, Founder at Reformation

    Yael Aflalo is an entrepreneur and fashion industry leader. She is the founder of Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand with the first eco-mindful sewing factory in the United States. Through Reformation, Yael is committed to demonstrating that fast fashion and eco-conscious production can coexist.

    While Yael was in China on a business trip, she visited clothing factories there and saw first-hand the harmful and wasteful production practices of the fashion industry. That was when she formed the idea of what is now Reformation—a revolutionary fashion label that uses sustainable materials and practices to craft cool and feminine clothing and accessories.

     

    At Reformation, Yael has introduced green measures into every element of the brand. In 2015, Reformation introduced RefScale, a measurement tool to gauge CO2 and H2O savings alongside the labor invested in the production of each piece, thereby allowing customers to track their environmental savings with each Reformation purchase.

    A California native, Yael now lives in New York City. She previously worked as a model and released her first solo clothing line, Ya-Ya, in 1999 when she was only 21 years old. After Ya-Ya, Yael launched a vintage clothing store in Los Angeles and designed a private clothing label for Urban Outfitters.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Fight Climate Change and Plastic Pollution at Home

    by Jonathan O'Donnell
    Community//

    “Surround yourself with great people” with Brandon Dendas & Max Mangs

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Stephanie Wagner: “Don’t focus on competing with anyone but yourself”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.