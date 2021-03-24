Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Yael Aflalo shares: WWD- These Women-owned Sustainable Brands Are Thinking Beyond Fashion.

Women’s Wear Daily article covering Women are the backbone of the fashion industry. Women are the backbone of the fashion industry. The vast majority of the sector’s garment workforce are women, and brands that bolster female artisan makers with dignified work and embrace responsible modes of production are paying it forward for the industry’s future. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Women’s Wear Daily article covering

Women are the backbone of the fashion industry.

Women are the backbone of the fashion industry.

The vast majority of the sector’s garment workforce are women, and brands that bolster female artisan makers with dignified work and embrace responsible modes of production are paying it forward for the industry’s future.

As a global industry, with low barriers to entry — fashion’s impact is far-reaching. Where communities rely on informal economies — including income from markets, handicrafts, seasonal work and tourism (areas severely impacted by the pandemic), support is vital.

This support is being provided to indigenous communities in the Southwest by brands like Orenda Tribe. Everything the brand does, as dictated by founder Amy Denet Deal (Yeung) — whose last name is written as such to signify reclaiming her indigenous mother’s last name — is colorful.

Intricately woven designs and upcycled vintage in an array of tie-dye designs populate the shop, where Deal (Yeung) hand-dyes the pieces in the sun most weekends.

Read the entire WWD article here.

    Yael Aflalo founder of Reformation.

    Yael Aflalo, Founder at Reformation

    Yael Aflalo is an entrepreneur and fashion industry leader. She is the founder of Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand with the first eco-mindful sewing factory in the United States. Through Reformation, Yael is committed to demonstrating that fast fashion and eco-conscious production can coexist.

    While Yael was in China on a business trip, she visited clothing factories there and saw first-hand the harmful and wasteful production practices of the fashion industry. That was when she formed the idea of what is now Reformation—a revolutionary fashion label that uses sustainable materials and practices to craft cool and feminine clothing and accessories.

     

    At Reformation, Yael has introduced green measures into every element of the brand. In 2015, Reformation introduced RefScale, a measurement tool to gauge CO2 and H2O savings alongside the labor invested in the production of each piece, thereby allowing customers to track their environmental savings with each Reformation purchase.

    A California native, Yael now lives in New York City. She previously worked as a model and released her first solo clothing line, Ya-Ya, in 1999 when she was only 21 years old. After Ya-Ya, Yael launched a vintage clothing store in Los Angeles and designed a private clothing label for Urban Outfitters.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Aysha Saeed of AYSHA New York: “Build the right team”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Fashion for Change: How Brands Can Help Make a Better World

    by Jennifer Hakim
    Community//

    Designer Paola Estefania Linares Explains Correlation Between Fashion and Mental Health

    by Emily Marcus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.