Yael Aflalo highlights: The Fashion Industry Is Ready For A Makeover: 4 Changes We’ll See In The Future.

Forbes lists 4 Fashion Industry makeovers on their way.

1.            Data Driven
2.            Sustainable
3.            Digital
4.            Simplified

Number 2 – Sustainable:

Fashion has long been one of the biggest contributors to waste and climate change, largely because of its unsustainable and non-eco-friendly production methods. But the tides are changing, and brands are moving towards more sustainable fabrics and manufacturing methods. 

Sustainable fabrics.

Fast fashion, which was popular for its ability to quickly and inexpensively reproduce runway looks, is in decline in favor of slow fashion—pieces that are more eco-friendly and designed to be longer lasting. Nearly 50% of fast fashion retailers have reported a recent decrease in customer purchases as consumers look for brands that take a stand for the environment. 

Fast fashion on the decrease.

Research shows that 88% of consumers want brands to help them be more environmentally friendly. Even with its strides, fashion has a long way to go. Fashion production releases 10% of the world’s carbon emissions, more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. A number of sustainable fashion brands are growing, and their innovative practices are becoming more commonplace among retailers. British design company Vin + Omi harvests its own crops to make clothing from horseradish plants and chestnuts. It also features clothing items made from recycled paint containers. Levi’s recently unveiled a new collection of denim that uses 96% less water to create—a major win for clothing that notoriously requires a lot of water to produce. 

denim that uses 96% less water to create.

Shopping for pre-owned items is also on the rise. The secondhand market is expected to hit $64 billion by 2024. Even as other forms of fashion shopping hit a Covid slump, online secondhand shopping continues to see strong growth. With more consumers looking to purchase previously worn items, fashion brands must create pieces with longevity and that can last beyond a single owner. 

secondhand shopping.

Read about the other 3 highlights in the Forbes article here.

    Yael Aflalo founder of Reformation.

    Yael Aflalo, Founder at Reformation

    Yael Aflalo is an entrepreneur and fashion industry leader. She is the founder of Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand with the first eco-mindful sewing factory in the United States. Through Reformation, Yael is committed to demonstrating that fast fashion and eco-conscious production can coexist.

    While Yael was in China on a business trip, she visited clothing factories there and saw first-hand the harmful and wasteful production practices of the fashion industry. That was when she formed the idea of what is now Reformation—a revolutionary fashion label that uses sustainable materials and practices to craft cool and feminine clothing and accessories.

     

    At Reformation, Yael has introduced green measures into every element of the brand. In 2015, Reformation introduced RefScale, a measurement tool to gauge CO2 and H2O savings alongside the labor invested in the production of each piece, thereby allowing customers to track their environmental savings with each Reformation purchase.

    A California native, Yael now lives in New York City. She previously worked as a model and released her first solo clothing line, Ya-Ya, in 1999 when she was only 21 years old. After Ya-Ya, Yael launched a vintage clothing store in Los Angeles and designed a private clothing label for Urban Outfitters.

     

