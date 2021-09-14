XEINN: “Work hard and constantly try to improve yourself”

Work hard and constantly try to improve yourself. This is the only way to improve as an artist and professional, you cannot stagnate or think that you have already achieved everything, the world of music is continuous work and learning, there is always something to improve and where you can become a better artist

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing XEINN.

Madrid-based Alejandro Agudín Arribas, a.k.a. XEINN is a young, rising R&B/ trap/ hip hop influenced artist with real talent, ambition and relentless energy to succeed. XEINN started uploading covers a few years ago on Youtube, showing his singing skills and, as a result, gained many fans from all over the world. He uploaded a version of “Changes” by XXXTENTACION, a song that virally went around the world getting 12 million views and thousands of subscribers! Encouraged by this, he started writing his own original material to represent his unique musical vision. He released his debut album ‘Pride of the Weak’ in June 2021 with the dark and vibey single ‘Runaway’ as its focus track.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the humble neighborhood of Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain. My childhood was in a calm and normal environment and I grew up a family that gave me everything I needed on an emotional and academic level, as well as giving me the values ​​and principles that make me the person I am today. A fundamental aspect in my life has been my friendships, and I have kept them since I was a child. I think they are necessary in life, and in my case, they have given me stability, support, and help in many moments.

Speaking of my academic life, I was not a person with very good grades! I was a normal student until I finished university with a degree in Political Science with really good results!

The relationship between my family and music is important: when I was little my father played English and American music of different genres: Rock & Roll, blues, funk, Hip-Hop, R & B / Soul, House, Techno, etc. This influenced me greatly and helped me create my own music. My mother influenced me musically too — she is part of a choir that performs throughout Spain. My parents found out that I was dedicating myself professionally to music when they heard me singing in my room recording a version of the song “Earned it”. I had never told my parents that I wanted to dedicate myself to music and that I was singing seriously. When they discovered that I sang well and that my voice was nice, and sounded good, they were surprised. They asked me how long I’d been singing, I replied that I had been singing seriously for almost a year! It was then I decided to tell them that I wanted to start going to singing classes to learn and get better. When they heard my voice, they supported me without hesitation and the following week I started with classes.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I believe that my musical journey began when I was a 9 year old in a children’s choir. I already liked singing at that time. I also started playing the violin at 12 years old for about two years, which gave me notions of music theory. However, the real change was in 2015, when listening to the song “Confident” by Justin Bieber: it opened my mind and I realized that music really was my dream and always had been. In that same year, I decided to start singing classes to improve my technique and to be able to upload covers to social networks. After 3 years of learning about vocal technique and uploading covers, the moment came when one of my videos went viral all over the world, the cover of “Changes” by XXXTENTACION. Many people from all over began to follow me and see everything that I had uploaded until then, which helped me to realize that I had to take the next step, start composing my own songs. I was lucky enough to meet Mr. Worth that same year and, taking advantage of the fact that my cover had gone viral, we began to compose my first EP “Diversity”, which finally came out in 2018. It had a better impact than expected because after three years doing covers, it was the first time I released something that was totally mine! We ran the risk that people would not like it, however, the opposite happened, a lot of people supported me and wanted me to continue composing my songs.

2019 and 2020 were two years dedicated to composing as many songs as possible, without the objective of creating an album, however, the idea of ​​making an album was getting bigger and taking shape. Finally, we created “Pride of the Weak” my first studio album composed of 11 songs. It is my greatest achievement so far.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Three years ago, some producers contacted me to start a musical project that seemed interesting. At the time I was composing my first EP “Diversity” and I intended to record my songs in their studio and for them to produce them for me. After a while of working on my EP with them, they asked me to make a new song. The idea was to make a quite bad pop song, to which I said “no” as is not what I wanted to do, so my relationship with them came to an end. Sometime later, we realized, watching television, that the song they proposed for me was the one that represented Spain in the 2019 Eurovision contest with a different artist!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember it as if it were yesterday: we were at a high school concert and at that time I was going to singing classes and I had some technique, however, I got a little sick and it showed up in my voice, but I still decided to participate in the show. When doing the soundcheck, I wasn’t too comfortable but it didn´t go wrong, which gave me the confidence I’d be ok. It was time to sing, and I was feeling confident, the soundcheck had not gone wrong and I had warmed up the voice. However, when I started to sing I felt strange and it was something that began to worry me and I started to lose concentration. I noticed that I could not control my voice and finally, my voice went out of tune and every syllable I sang, was out! It was disastrous but I learned a lot: first, I decided to focus even more on singing classes and improve more and the second thing, is that the worst thing that can happen to an artist is to be left without a voice on stage and it is something that I have already suffered- and I assure you that it is something uncomfortable and ridiculous but you end up overcoming it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My main project at the moment is “Pride of the Weak” — my brand new studio album. It has been my project for two and a half years: we feel we have achieved an incredible result and put all our heart and feeling into it. Also, I will be composing brand new songs where we see ‘XEINN’ in scenarios very different from the ones we are used to. However, my priority right now is “Pride of the Weak”.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity has to be taught not only in film and television but also in music. The main point in favor of diversity has to do with the fact that we all have to feel represented in the media and the arts since what makes art grow is the diversity of people, cultures, and thoughts. It makes us open our minds, and understand things differently, since when we see or meet so many different people, our perception of the world changes, leaving our bubble a bit and obtaining many more points of view that we did not have before. Finally, I believe that making art something diverse where everyone feels represented makes those people who felt marginalized in the past feel identified today, being able to praise their position and feel part of the present and the creation of art.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Without a doubt, the first and most important would be learning, that is, studying, learning and training as much as you can constantly, not only will it make you know more about your passion, but it will also make you a better professional in your area. Second, work hard and constantly try to improve yourself. This is the only way to improve as an artist and professional, you cannot stagnate or think that you have already achieved everything, the world of music is continuous work and learning, there is always something to improve and where you can become a better artist It is also important to be patient, things often take time to happen, but that does not mean that you have to give up, but you have to keep working hard and be calm, everything ends up coming as long as you make an effort and it really is something you want. I would like to add that an important part of being a good artist is the ability to listen to the greatest number of musical genres and styles, only then do you get influences and create the best possible compositions. Finally, to finish, I think it is important to add that one of the most important things is that you have to be yourself, it sounds typical but it´s true: do what makes you happiest and enjoy it. Create your own art and be unique in it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend everything that I have commented in the question of “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started”. I think what I have said is important, but we could summarize it as: learning, hard work, patience, being open-minded to listen to all kinds of music and being happy and identifying with what you do. It is a long race that you have to dedicate a lot of time to, but you never have to give up, you have to keep going no matter what.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Having studied political science, I am definitely a person with great social awareness. I know the problems that happen in the world and that is why I could not choose only one of them. However, I think there are two that stand out from the rest. I would like to be a person with influence to be able to help more in the problem of racism, which is a problem on a global scale. Daily. we hear tragic news about murders or beatings only because of their skin color or place of birth, it is a big problem that we have to focus on and take action on the matter, seriously.

The other problem that I would like to participate in as a movement is climate change. It is a problem that all humanity faces and that puts our society in check. There are changes that we all have to change, have a greater environmental awareness, and try to take care of our environment, however, we have a great opportunity to be able to invest in renewable energies, which are currently even more profitable than fossil fuels, as well as invest in new technologies less polluting, and saving resources.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, one of the most influential people in my music is Mr. Worth. With him, I make all my music and without him, my album “Pride of the Weak” would not have been possible. He is not only my producer, but we compose the songs together which gives me a greater vision when I´m writing. He has a real musical talent, there are few people like him, and being so young, it is something really extraordinary. I would also like to add that without the support of my family none of this would be possible, it is something that gives me a lot of confidence and motivation to continue doing what I do without stopping at any time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Without a doubt, it would be with The Weeknd. They are a great influence on me and my music. I would talk with him for hours and hours about music and a lot of topics, however, one thing I would really talk about with him would be the creation of his albums “Trilogy” and “Kissland”. They are two of my favorite albums and I would love to know more about the creation phase of both, the context and world in which they move more deeply, such as the recording, questions about fragments of various songs, the production and mastering they carried out, as well as the launch and success of “Trilogy”. I would ask him a lot of questions as I really admire The Weeknd and I have always wanted to know more in-depth about his music.

“Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?”

Possibly one of the phrases that most surprised me when I heard it was “life is not measured in years but cycles.” It is an apparently simple and typical phrase, but it is very curious and makes you rethink your personal growth differently. When we have a birthday, it does not make you change your life, it is still the sum of a number. The real changes in your life arise in the cycles, which will always be different, and which present you with new scenarios, benefits, and problems. From the moment we are born we move towards new cycles every so often that present us with a different world than the one we left behind.

