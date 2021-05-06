Xavier Williams of American Virtual Cloud Technologies: “Be in the moment”

Whatever the case, leaders need to initiate connections on an informal level. One of my favorite sayings is “R before I, relationships before issues.” It is easier to deal with an issue with a person when a relationship already exists.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

Xavier Williams is the CEO & Board Director of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT). AVCtechnologies is a global cloud communications provider focused on the delivery of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaas), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Communication Protocols as a Service (CPaaS) to enterprise clients. Before joining AVCtechnologies, he served in several leadership capacities at AT&T (NYSE: T) across multiple disciplines, including finance, strategy, sales, product management, global operations, and human resources, most recently serving as President, Public Sector & FirstNet. Williams has received numerous awards, including an Honorary Doctorate for Public Service from the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, the AT&T Chairman’s Diversity Award, the Eagle Award for outstanding leadership from the National Eagle Leadership Institute, and the USA Freedom Corps’ Award for Dedication to Volunteer Services.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure thing! Prior to my role at American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc (AVCtechnologies), I served as President of AT&T’s Public Sector and FirstNet. I was with the company for 30 years and had the opportunity to work with a diverse group of people, across multiple disciplines, including finance, strategy, sales, product management, global operations, and human resources. It was hard to leave AT&T, a place I had called home for so long, but I was ready for a new challenge and knew there was a big opportunity to join AVCtechnologies, a company with a strong foundation and extremely well-positioned to win in the fast-growing cloud communications and IT services industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In December of 2004, I was just promoted to lead sales for the AT&T Federal Government business. At the time I was living in New Jersey, and my new position was in the D.C. area. My wife was also very pregnant. Of course, I was overly focused on my career and decided to drive down to D.C. for meetings, which was about a four-hour trip. When I reached the office, I checked in with my wife and, you guessed it, she had gone into labor. I got right back into the car and drove to New Jersey. Luckily, I made it in time for the birth of our second child and I learned a key lesson in putting family first.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You cannot fail if you focus on execution rather than results.” As I’ve gotten older, and hopefully, wiser, I have learned that while you cannot always control the outcome of a situation, you can typically control your preparation and effort. As such, focusing on doing the right thing in situations where you can influence and/or control, will make you less likely to fail.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have too many people that I am thankful for and that have helped me get to where I am. But to ensure that I don’t get in trouble, I want to recognize and share a story about my wife, Tina Williams. From a foundational standpoint in my career, I started to experience ‘success’ when my wife said something in front of me to one of my colleagues, which has been my guiding light ever since. She said that ‘my husband will work at ‘sic’, but make no mistake, he works for God!’ Enough said here.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

The pandemic has caused many management philosophies & techniques to be challenged. Over the last year, AVCtechnologies has tackled not only the shift to a remote workforce, but the unique challenge of merging three company cultures to create one unified organization. Something that has been increasingly challenging when you can’t meet coworkers for the first time in person. True face-to-face interaction, provides a better means to develop things like trust and unity. Informal communications tend to be the basis for building relationships, and often occurs when you are in physical proximity. When in-person, you can get a better sense of tone and personality through the inflection of someone’s voice, facial expressions, and body language than you do through an email or text. It’s also easier for teams to directly ask questions and collaborate in real-time. We all learn by doing and sometimes doing comes in the form of observing others do their work; this is missed when you are not in physical proximity.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

When the team is dispersed it can be a bit more difficult to build trust and relationships among coworkers. It’s often impossible to read body language through a computer screen, which makes it even harder to see how and if your message is being received. This screen-to-screen culture makes it very easy for an employee to ‘hide’ and feel passed over.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Communicate prolifically. Saying something once will not be enough; you need to share a message, reinforce that message and then you can start to deliver the message, as the third time may be the first time someone has truly heard it. Remember that it is not what you say, it’s what they hear. This goes back to the importance of communicating prolifically — delivering a message is hard enough if you are not in in-person to truly read the other person’s body language. You must reinforce the message at least three times in order to make sure your audience is hearing what you are saying. Acknowledge the distance and take steps to bring everyone closer. Leaders need to create the opportunities for people to bond. Discussing your favorite food is typically a safe topic of conversation that EVERYONE has an opinion on (family and sports can also be safe areas) and you can build relationships off of. Whatever the case, leaders need to initiate connections on an informal level. One of my favorite sayings is “R before I, relationships before issues.” It is easier to deal with an issue with a person when a relationship already exists. Everyone has a voice. It is easier for people to ‘hide’ when working remotely. Encourage everyone to participate in conference calls and/or video calls. Be in the moment. It is also easier to ‘multi-task’ when working remotely. To help promote productivity, encourage people to be in the moment and to be present with the task they are currently prioritizing.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

As a company that specializes in cloud communications, we’ve been extremely lucky to have incredible collaboration tools at our fingertips. That being said, issues always arise when you’re abruptly thrown into a new situation the way the world was when the pandemic hit. Communication delays are to be expected when shifting to a remote working environment, as there is typically lag-time between emails and messaging that do not typically happen in-person. We have a BYOD policy and while this has not led to communication issues, my biggest concern has been the blurred line between work and personal life.

When the pandemic first hit, people thought that working from home would allow them more time to spend with their families, but I have found that remote work eliminates the hard stop that being in the office provided. Now, many employees, myself included, have found themselves bringing their work ‘home with them’ because their home is also their office space. At AVCtechnologies, we’re encouraging our employees to step away from their computers and draw that personal/professional line and take time to spend with family, go for a walk outside, and prioritize their mental health.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I have found that the best tools are the ones that support a variety of communication methods. Businesses have to support all methods of communication including mobile, desktop, messaging, calling, video etc., even if it means prioritizing different options based on the needs of their employees and customers.

Communication is not a one-size fits all solution, different circumstances call for different tools. At AVCtechnologies, we frequently use video conferencing as a method of communication when we need to have in-depth conversations. Over video you can hear a person’s tone and see their facial expressions, many cues that you would receive from in-person communication but not every instance or situation calls for a video conference. Sometimes a quick message or email is sufficient and will be more effective as everything is laid out in writing. Minimizing video fatigue for the AVCtechnologies team has also been key in helping with employee burnout and if that means we have one less video call on the books then so be it.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

I’d like to think that AVCtechnologies’ communication systems are pretty close to perfect, but if I could design my perfect system, I would create a system that increased the ability to be a generous listener. It is said that you have two ears and one mouth for a reason in that you should listen twice as much as you talk. If we all did a better job of listening at work, heck in our personal lives, how much better off would we be?

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Years prior, many businesses saw unified communications as a luxury, but when the pandemic hit these businesses soon realized that communication tools were necessary in order to operate efficiently in a remote work environment. Unified communications not only allows employees to communicate with each other but allows employees to communicate with their clients and other stakeholders as well. UCaaS was especially instrumental in businesses that heavily relied on client interactions and we saw companies that lacked digital communication infrastructure were negatively impacted by the pandemic. For example, we saw banks and real estate companies overwhelmed by the amount of businesses applying for COVID relief loans and the spike in the housing market. These industries were in dire need of UCaaS systems that could provide chat bots and live agents to communicate with their customers. This was a huge wake up call and one that led to an increase in the demand for unified communications.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I love the advent of 5G, IoT and other emerging technologies, but what interests me the most is the human factors element. I often wonder if technology will change the way we live, work and play or will we just adopt technology and continue living our lives in the same manner? Is something as simple as the ’work from anywhere’ model, which is now possible with the various technologies at our fingertips, change the definition of ‘where’ we work and become the new normal or does working in the same physical location create a competitive advantage?

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I think it’s incredible how the technology of today allows us to stay connected, especially at a time when we haven’t been able to physically see anyone. We have made such incredible strides from where we were ten years ago with our video and social capabilities. However, I am concerned that in-person, real human interaction, will begin to deteriorate and that we’ll lose the ability to talk to colleagues without being behind a screen. Technology can be a great tool, but it also has its limitations. In thirty years there is the concern that we’ll be glued to our screens because we can do everything we need to on our devices. With virtual reality, you can now travel to the Egyptian pyramids and walk around the Louvre, but it’s not the same as seeing these landmarks in person. I hope we don’t lose that connection and that we continue to go out into the world, even as technology advances.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

While our team was already utilizing chatbots, messaging apps, and phone/video calls, since the pandemic, we have increased utilization of our systems ten-fold. As a company, our mission has always been to provide a white-glove and personalized service for our customers. We provide omni-channel contact centers, enabled through WebRTC, to allow our clients to communicate with us in the format of their choice, whether that be through a chat bot or live agent.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

If possible, I would recommend face-to-face or video chat when providing feedback to a colleague. No matter your method of communication, when providing feedback it is important to talk straight, provide examples and recommend solutions. You should also be present in the conversation, meaning you should not multitask, and ask that the person that you are providing feedback be completely present as well. As you give feedback, ensure that the person understands the context and try to take ambiguity out of the conversation (remember, it is what a person hears, not what is said).

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

We recently had a three day virtual sales kick off meeting to bring the companies together so our employees could get to know each other and the executive team on a deeper level. On a smaller, everyday scale, we always encourage our employees to connect on a personal level and we like to start our meetings with some of the small talk you would usually have in a physical office setting. This helps create personal connections outside of the meeting and find commonalities.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t have a good answer here, but I’m trying to think through a potential ‘post’ pandemic issue. Smiling at a person is a powerful tool as it is universal, used in every country and culture that I’ve ever seen. Masks, which will probably be here to stay in some shape, form or fashion, have taken away the ability to disarm a situation and give a person ease with a simple smile or acknowledgment. I don’t know if it is a fist bump or a nod, but we need a ‘post’ pandemic smile equivalent and then we need a movement behind it.

