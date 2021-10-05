Xavier: “More important lesson is to have fun!”

More important lesson is to have fun! Super cliche but I was stressing myself out trying to write songs and make sure people enjoy them and the words, and then trying to be as clever and unique as my favorites. This was a huge mistake! I learned that just enjoying being creative and messing around with crazy ideas was a reflection of me! I learned this performing at a show and playing the songs I thought were my most outlandish and people loving it more than anything I ever performed! It WILL come across as genuine and that’s what people really love.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Xavier.

With his new track ‘Marooned Again’, Xavier, the dark pop and hip-hop musician from North Carolina, is captivating audiences worldwide. The energetic artist bursts onto the scene with vigor, and his thought-provoking lyrics and musical vision is a reflection of his courage to step out of the box! Chris Cornell, System Of A Down, blackbear, and Mac Miller are among the artists who have influenced him. Nonetheless, he creates a unique flavor akin to no other, resulting in a hybrid with something for everybody. Poetically smart, Xavier is rapidly ascending the echelon, and he provides an edge that is difficult to ignore. His voice is daring and dripping with zeal. The music is enthralling and futuristic at times, yet still relevant to today’s environment. Also, it provides fist-thumping beats, harmonic melodies, and a cadence that will grab you in no time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Glad to be here! Yes, I was born of American and Syrian/Lebanese descent. I grew up with a bit of a broken family. I am the oldest of 11! I was living between my mother’s and father’s houses until my Dad moved to North Carolina with his 2nd wife. There were some issues in the marriage and he went back to Connecticut and I stayed in NC. I taught myself a lot of things by being forced to mature quickly. There was a lot of instability in the relationships between myself and my family, but this is all water under the bridge and a lot of this pain and suffering is what molded me into who I am today!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in high school (due to my family situation) I was a very anxious and awkward kid. I had an affinity for music since I was younger and decided that I would pursue the genre that I really felt in touch with; Rap! I put out my first song which was a remix to Rack City by Tyga. Now, let me tell you, I had braces, long curly hair, glasses, a passion for the old pop group LMFAO and adorned myself in zebra/cheetah print rave-wear. Not a pretty combination! My video went around my high school so fast along with some other songs that I put out and I was the laughing stock of the school. I remember being talked down to in the library by this kid who was deemed the great rapper of Junior year. He approached me and played my song on the computer and sat there and laughed at me with his friends. That was the day I quit! Three years later I was at home with my laptop and listening to Tech N9ne and Eminem. When I tell you music is in my bones, it physically hurt me not to sing along to their songs and freestyles over their beats. I sat down and wrote an entire album worth of songs in 5 days! I decided from that point on I was going to watch the people I admire, dress like them, write like them and be better than them. I made a vow to myself that day that everyone that ever doubted me or will doubt me could have control over my love of my art again. All I have left to say is thank you to my high school bullies for giving me that drive to change, and the determination to push myself to new lengths!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since I started music? Man, here’s a crazy one, my last girlfriend of 1 year ended up being married! Or, the night I took my best friend out for drinks on Saint Patrick’s Day and we ended up at some guy’s house with 30 other people shouting “GET HIM GOKU” watching Dragon Ball Z and eating Chinese Food. That was a wild night!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I hosted an event for Halloween where I invited 10 or so artists from my city out to perform. The show tanked because I put the wrong address on the poster! It was supposed to be West so and so street. Not East! So a friend and I decided to go get a 24 pack and just party with the other artists for the rest of the event until this guy comes outside while I’m having a drag. He proceeds to scream in my face for 15 minutes before I swung on him. Needless to say the law got involved after they ran away. What did I learn? To empathize with the people I meet and to make sure we understand each other. Without understanding, we as people have nothing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am closing out my Sophomore album (may already be released by the time this airs). It’s called Happy Mask Salesman and all of the music from it is inspired by my favorite video game of all time! Majora’s Mask! I’ll be working on a back-to-back double EP, one called Origami, and the other called Advanced Strategies and Tactics Vol. 1. The first being a more pop-inspired, emotional project whereas the latter is a rock-influenced, political one. Super excited to start working on some crazy projects and getting my real message out there.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

You have one life. You will live 70–90 years, maybe more if the universe allows it. Money, material possessions, women, everything else; it’s all a fallacy. Chase your dream and your purpose. Do not allow yourself to grow old wishing you did something. We all die and nothing technically matters, so, choose what matters.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1. Diversity is important because it brings people together from every culture and every lifestyle

2. The industry is what influences the next generation. The next generation is the King. If we want our society and species to advance, we need to come together.

3. Love is the meaning of life, and that goes for everyone you meet.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing would be that the knowledge of my art form and the theory behind the music was essential. When I first started making music, I just wrote words down to beats and didn’t really understand the value of knowing the chords, tempo and natural flow of a song. Studying these aspects, instruments and music theory really improved and influenced who I am now as an artist.

The second would be to love myself. I know it’s very cliche, but when I first started, I wanted to be like my favorites so bad all of my art just ended up sounding like their songs. I remember the first hook I wrote to my song “Absolem” was directly taken from the Gorillaz “Feel Good”. I eventually rewrote it and it has a completely different sound, but I learned to love myself and my ability and instead of copying my favorites, I was inspired by them.

As for the third, it would be that music is also a business. I took it all as fun and games until I realized my ideals were getting nowhere without the proper implementation.

Fourth would have to be having a sense of community. I was all about my own art to start with and I realized nobody was sharing the love with me. Coupled with the message I truly wanted to send I learned that supporting others’ dreams was important as well.

And finally, the 5th and more important lesson is to have fun! Super cliche but I was stressing myself out trying to write songs and make sure people enjoy them and the words, and then trying to be as clever and unique as my favorites. This was a huge mistake! I learned that just enjoying being creative and messing around with crazy ideas was a reflection of me! I learned this performing at a show and playing the songs I thought were my most outlandish and people loving it more than anything I ever performed! It WILL come across as genuine and that’s what people really love.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t be in this industry if it’s not what you love. Make sure you balance your passion with love; be it your friends, your family, or a relationship. If you’re passionate about it and balance these two things, burn out is not even a term in your vocabulary.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve thought about this a lot. My message is about love. Love for yourself and for everyone else alive. I do not believe in violence and I do not believe in hurting one’s self. My movement is about ending ideas such as racism, sexism, ableism. I know in my heart that everyone alive can come together and build a better future not just for ourselves, but for the King, the next generation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s not actually a person! I am very grateful for my two dogs: Nugz and Allie. I went through a very rough patch in my life, certain extracurricular activities were a common choice. One day I thought about all the mistakes and horrible things I have done and looked at my dogs and saw how much they loved me no matter what I have done. Unconditional love. I really took this to heart and realized that unconditional love was the answer. No matter what mistakes people make, we are all deserving of living and forgiveness and deserving of help. Some need more, a lot more than others but we can all find a way to be happy and grow as a worldwide community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This one is from Naruto! “The Power of Youth!”. You are only as old as you feel and you always have a chance of making your dream a reality. It’s relevant to my life because I have been creating for almost 10 years now and nothing can stop me from my passion for my art and changing the world!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Serj Tankian from System of a Down. My biggest inspiration. We can go to a lounge and eat baclava for an entire day and discuss philosophy and politics. Please.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Facebook or Instagram at XavierOffixial or just type in Xavier on any streaming service. Now Xavier Wulf is currently a bigger name than I am so make sure to type in my lead single Marooned Again to find the right guy!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!