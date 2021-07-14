Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wrongings Of Return: Layne Thomas Staley

A Look At The LAYNE STALEY, The Song "Would," and the Lessons For Returning Back To The Place Of "Unbelonging!"

Mistakes are made, and lessons are learned. They say making a mistake more than once is intentional. Yet, is it intentional in learning a lesson all over again? Perhaps. They say circumstances are repeated, until the lessons are learned. Perhaps, that’s the cause again rationale of it all. Then, there are those persons, who enjoy the journey of those lessons. It shakes them, and keeps them moving into that phase in the re-learning of, self.

Childhood is one of those phases and domains, where the knowledge cam be acquired from mistakes, which have been made. Too often, people are dormant on that. Nevertheless, it’s a reality. There are parallels between childhood and the elder stage. Both are areas of wisdom. So, if you have to take a mental hiatus to either of those domains, by all means, go for it.

Know me, broken by my master

Teach thee on child, love hereafter

Into the flood again

Same old trip, it was back then

So I made a big mistake

Try to see it once my way

When mistakes are unintentional, judgements reign in. People find a way to judge you, even when you are trying to stay in balance. That’s alright. The point is to move through the journey, in spite of the naysayers. As long, as you are admitting to your mistakes, it’s alright. As long as you are moving through, with progress on your mind, it’s alright to acknowledge your mistakes.

Have you ever stayed upin a moment, where you pondered upon a certain mistake; all the while, wondering why you made it in the very beginning? Sometimes, you go through that mental repetition, concerning certain decisions that were made. There were those moments and times where you reflect on the poor choices, and examine the ending results. That happens. There is no need wishing and wondering to have made a different decision. Sometimes, things just happen in that form. You may wonder why you didn’t make the best choices for yourself. However, you don’t stay rigid in that position. It’s best to move on, and see one’s mistakes as sources of empowerment. Yes. That’s the best way.

Am I wrong?

Have I run too far to get home?

Have I gone?

Left you here alone.

A person can get stuck in wondering where home is and if it is even worth returning. After all, home is not necessarily where your family is situated. It can actually be the foundation, and place, where you feel most loved. That’s the essence and nature of home. Home is where the love is. A person has a right to feel the nurture of a home-bound safehaven. And sometimes, returning to that love, means you have to leave others, behind.

In the English language, the term “would,” addresses the permission of something. It defInes the permission in getting access to, or doing something. That is the objective of “would”; to acquire permission. Therefore, the pleasure of moving through our mental journey of home, is to seek that permission. Yet, it first begins, with the self.

Layne Thomas Staley

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

