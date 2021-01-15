Contributor Log In/Sign Up
WRITING THERAPY

Sometime last year, I came across a blog written by Courtney E. Ackerman about Writing Therapy. Brilliantly written!

She mentions Psychologist Margarita Tartakovsky listicles in her blog, wherein she states Ms. Tartakovsky provides a handy list of 30 prompts (2014). Some of these include:

  • My favourite way to spend the day is…
  • If I could talk to my teenage self, the one thing I would say is…
  • Make a list of 30 things that make you smile.
  • The words I’d like to live by are…
  • I really wish others knew this about me…
  • What always brings tears to your eyes?
  • Using 10 words, describe yourself.
  • Write a list of questions to which you urgently need answers.

I was spellbound by the blog written by Ms. Ackerman. Moreover, Ms. Tartakovsky’s listicle gave me a further push.


I happen to scribble down and a made a list of 15 things instead of 30, that make me smile.

Here’s the list for your reference. Hope you could relate and maybe write some too.

Well! I’m off to writing the other’s recommended by Ms. Tartakovsky’s

List of 15:

1. A new born baby’s smile.

2. Mom’s smile

3. When you help a stranger and they thank you

4. Cat’s purring sound. Also when it meows back in response

5. Monsoon’s first drizzle

6. Listening to 90’s songs and humming the tune.

7. Skimming through childhood pictures

8. A beautiful view from the hill, post a trek

9. Cute little puppy paws 🐾

10. Good hair day.

11. Perfect picture after a zillion trials. 😅

12. Fragrance of Johnson’s Baby Powder.

13. Pedicures 🖤

14. To complete reading a well written novel (Which is rare)

15. A proper sleep after a long day (which is not the case right now) 😅

    Yashika Karkera, Freelance Content Writer

