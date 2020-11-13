Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Writing the Perfect Marketing Plan Draft | Michael Troina

Sometimes coming up with an unbeatable marketing plan is hard, but businesses require this for their day-to-day operations. For this reason, it’s vital to understand how to draft an unbeatable marketing plan before advancing to the final version. It’s important to first do the research about the various types of marketing plans there are. Not every type […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sometimes coming up with an unbeatable marketing plan is hard, but businesses require this for their day-to-day operations. For this reason, it’s vital to understand how to draft an unbeatable marketing plan before advancing to the final version. It’s important to first do the research about the various types of marketing plans there are. Not every type will correspond with how your company operates and the leverage you want to use. Here are some questions to ask yourself while drafting a plan.

What is your company’s mission?

This should always be your first step. The mission of the marketing plan should serve the business mission statement and explain how you will acquire new clients. Be sure to stay within the scope of specifically stating what your company or department is dealing with. 

What are your KPIs?

The department should be able to tell the developmental status of a company through the key performance indicators (KPIs). This can only be done if you can determine what your key performance indicators look like. Then use them to come up with goals for the business and help track progress for the stakeholders.

What is your target market?/Who is your competitor?

This is a detailed description of your target market. Every buyer should know what your business deals with. All stakeholders should make a critical decision on this. You also must do extensive research on understanding who you are up against when it comes to competition. Take note of all the competitors, and compile them in one section, sorted by threat level.

What will the content look like?

This part will include what the whole draft entails, in detail. The draft will include the ideas you have in mind, how much you will make, the KPIs, and what mediums you are planning to use not forgetting to include any paid advertising platforms.

What omissions are in your plans?

Remember, the marketing strategy is to help explain what your team is focusing on.Every team should know what they are to deal with. Therefore anything that you don’t want to focus on is included here. List all the hidden expenses, as well. The costs that will see to the success of achievements.

Come up with a section of responsibilities

You are almost done with your draft. It is now time to share out responsibilities amongst the team. You do not have to go into detail, but every team should beware of what they are supposed to do by reading the draft.

This article was originally published at michaeltroina.org

Writing the Perfect Marketing Plan Draft

    Michael Troina

    Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Interested in what makes us tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior, Michael foray into data began with a fascination from numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Image via Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    Your Guide to Goal-Setting at a New Job

    by HubSpot
    Community//

    How to Make a Business Plan for Your Startup

    by Mahil Jasani
    Community//

    Mike Orakpo: 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Developing My App

    by Quiane Crews

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.