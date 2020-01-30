Writing Prompts for Winter Days

Cold winter days is a perfect time to journal!

Source: Upsplash

For more than 40 years, I lived on the East Coast, where seasonal shifts are quite obvious. However, for nearly 20 years, I’ve lived in California, where there are also seasonal shifts, but they’re not as jarring as those in colder climates. There are still days when we need to bundle up in ski jackets and scarves. There are also times when we’d rather be inside sipping a hot chocolate and sitting by the fireplace journaling than venturing outside. On those days, it’s great to have some journaling prompts available to spark the creative thought process.

Winter can also be an inspiration for change and a new way of doing and thinking about things.

Perhaps you made New Year’s resolutions or set intentions, so perhaps this is an ideal time to reevaluate them during your daily journaling practice.

There are many ways to dive into such a practice. I say practice, because like meditating, it’s good to do it every day. One way to journal is to engage in stream-of-consciousness writing, and the other type of journaling is directed by writing prompts. I will discuss both of them below.

Stream-of-consciousness writing, which I discuss in my book Writing for Bliss: Telling Your Story and Transforming Your Life,occurs when writing continuously for 15 to 20 minutes. In this type of writing, you tap into your authentic voice, and this is the voice from which your best journaling will arise. Some people call this “free writing” or “automatic writing.” In other words, it flows regardless of where the words lead. Your pen keeps moving, or you keep tapping the keys on your keyboard. This is one way to release any thoughts in your subconscious mind or to let go of any inhibitions, which allows your creative side to step in.

Writing prompts are another excellent way to start writing, and it’s okay if you begin answering the question in the prompt and find your thoughts going in another direction. This might mean that there’s another subject that’s calling to you, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s all about finding your bliss through writing.

Here are some writing prompts to consider: