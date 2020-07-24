Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Writing makes me calm

You can make anything by writing.. C.S. Lewis

By

If you want to change the world pick up your pen

– Martin Luther King

It really worked for me, and changes happened in my life. Writing just changed my world. I could see many changes in and around me. Moreover I am addicted to writing.

I read lot of articles, books, blogs but never thought one day I will join in this wonderful world. Its really an awesome experience. All credits goes to my teacher, who sculpted me as a writer. Literally everything changed. When I start writing I learnt so many things and gain more knowledge.

I enjoyed the beauty in early mornings, all over silent in early mornings after I start writing .Writing in early morning is a divine pleasure. Writing makes me calm..I love to read quotes. I read lots and lots of quotes. The happy news is now I start writing quotes too..

Few quotes for you to read and enjoy

Discipline is the key for every aspects in life, make a habit of being disciplined anytime, anywhere..

Sun has no sundays , wake up early to enjoy sunrise everyday.

Train your mind, your body, your soul everyday to inhibit a good habit.

Human habits predicts his character, for good character..choose better habits.

Sow good thoughts , cultivate good action, reap good habits & good life.

Routine = Habits , Habits = You , You = Your Family , Your Family = Your Life. Build a strong foundation for your life , by having Good routine & Good habits.

Habits should be consistent… to have constant flow in your day.

Making a habit.. struggle in the beginning, hard in the middle, easy in the end, effortless throughout the life.

Strong mind & dedication needed to make or to change a habit.

Neglect the habits that destroys you , create a habit that makes you live.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

