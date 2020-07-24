If you want to change the world pick up your pen – Martin Luther King

It really worked for me, and changes happened in my life. Writing just changed my world. I could see many changes in and around me. Moreover I am addicted to writing.

I read lot of articles, books, blogs but never thought one day I will join in this wonderful world. Its really an awesome experience. All credits goes to my teacher, who sculpted me as a writer. Literally everything changed. When I start writing I learnt so many things and gain more knowledge.

I enjoyed the beauty in early mornings, all over silent in early mornings after I start writing .Writing in early morning is a divine pleasure. Writing makes me calm..I love to read quotes. I read lots and lots of quotes. The happy news is now I start writing quotes too..

Few quotes for you to read and enjoy