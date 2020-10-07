Writing clears our mind…

Pen is mightier than sword… this proverb excellently describes the power of writing. Writing has such an impact. Even when are not here, our articles, our words will there for ever. It has no end. Sometimes we can’t speak everything we want to convey. But when it comes to writing we can write each and everything we wants to express. You know many revolutions arise through writing on those days. Many leaders created revolutions only through writing.

You can make anything by writing – C.S. Lewis

We can do anything by writing. We can use writing for our personal purpose. Simply saying writing is an excellent way to clear your mind during tough times. When you are worried much, to much stressed can’t even share anything with others by that time, take a pen & paper just write down everything you want to say. Never mind of what are you writing, how are you writing but just write everything stuck in your mind, stuck in your head. Writing clears your mind. You feel relaxed , stress free after you put down everything in the paper. Writing has the healing power. This is the better way to clear your mind.

Fill your paper with the breathings of your heart – William Wordsworth

Write down everything you want to express and be free…