Would You Like to Have MORE ?

“If you want to have more, you need to become more.” (Jim Rohn)

I believe it is quite natural, especially in our culture, for people to want more than they presently have. Whether it is a new car, a new job, a new home… etc., etc., etc.

We are bombarded every day by the media with advertising and marketing campaigns that influence our perceptions of what we should want or should have. We see our friends or co-workers who are acquiring new things or moving up in the company.

So… Is it wrong to want these things, to better ourselves and the lives of our loved ones?

I don’t believe it is. However, here is some advice:

  • There is a huge difference between wanting something and “having to have” something. Keep in mind … Anything you have to have… owns you!
  • ASK YOURSELF…
  • Can you truly afford it? 
  • Do you have a realistic picture of your priorities?
  • Be sure to have an attitude of gratitude for what you already have.
  • True abundance is not measured by what you have… rather, it is measured by what you contribute and give.

Okay… So there are things that you want, but you are struggling to be able to afford them. This is often linked to a promotion or job that you want, but you just can’t seem to make it happen. 

It’s time for a reality check..

The fact is, 85% of the reason you get a job… keep a job… and get ahead in a job is related to your attitude. Most people that struggle to get ahead look outside of themselves to place blame for why they are not getting ahead. Stephen Covey said it best…“Whenever you think that the problem is out there… that very thought is the problem.” 

Whatever got you to where you are today is not enough to keep you there, or to help you grow.You need to take ownership of you. You need to accept responsibility. What are you doing on a consistent basis to better yourself?.

There are mentors everywhere. Find them. Learn from them. Apply what you learn. Positive self discipline is the key to achieving the life you desire and deserve.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

