Worried About Your Child’s Video Game Habits?

Is your child spending too much time playing video games?

In the past few years, I’ve heard from many parents who are concerned about their kids’ video game hobby, obsession, or addiction. In a world where we are bombarded with screens–smartphones, iPads, laptops–not to mention Xbox, Game Cube, PS5, Nintendo Switch: How much is too much?

I know that sometimes it’s easier to let your kid play Plants vs. Zombies or Minecraft for another hour, especially if it buys you time to focus on work or avoids a blowout fight. But too much screen time can stifle creativity, promote a sedentary lifestyle, and impede your child’s social skills development.

Cam Adair is a young man who has triumphed over gaming addiction and now helps both kids and adults overcome gaming disorder. Cam was addicted to video games for over 10 years, playing up to 16 hours each day. He’s got a remarkable story.

If your kid seems to be slipping away into an alternate, virtual reality, there are likely deeper issues that they need help with. And if you really want to connect with your child and give them the support they need, setting limits on screen time isn’t going to cut it.

What emotional needs gaming may be fulfilling

Why risky gaming may be an indicator for other mental health concerns

How to change the environment instead of trying to change your kid

Whether being an “abstainer” or “moderator” is the right approach

The “right” amount of time your child should spend gaming each day

How to set reasonable guidelines for gaming with the entire family

