Worldly Wellness : Bobby Susser

Waking up in the morning, and having another chance at living, is something too many have taken for granted. It’s a beautiful thing to smell the freshness of the air. It’s a precious thing to run one’s hands through the treasures of water. Feeling the land. Tasting the land. Yes! It’s a blessing. Everything is a blessing. Remember this; that it may never again be taken for granted. Remember it , always!

There are songs, which are here to remind us about the beauty of living. For starters, it’s the natural landscapes around us, which makes things all the better. These songs are sacred because they remind us of the real treasures in this world! Family. Friendship. Good Health. A sound mind. So many other factors fall into play. Even if we are unemployed, the fact of being alive means that we have another chance to get our lives, together!

Starting our day with a morning prayer means that we have blessed the space. It means that we are permitted the opportunity to honor the Most High! Honoring the Divine in knowing that we have been placed on Earth for a reason. That reason is more than simply working, getting a job, or surviving. It’s more than punching a clock, while coming home exhausted. On the contrary, it’s about discovering life’s treasures. We discover them, so that we can connect Heaven and Earth. Biblically, such is written in “the Lord’s Prayer.” It’s that famous part, which states, “on Earth as in Heaven.” In a terse amount of words, Earth should have some resemblance to Heaven. It truly should. Ah! A riddle has been answered. A problem has been solved!

Our matriculation through life is understanding that are gifts and talents are for the glory of Heaven’s delight. They are for the glory of the Most High! They are for making the Earth a reflection of Heaven. As with Heaven, the Earth should be, a paradise!

When awaking each and every morning the terms, love and living should be the words spoken from our mouths. They should be the words, which inspires our day! Earth’s paradise should be a precious rendition of Heaven. During those days of sadness, those times of hardness, just remember how beautiful life is; how grateful and appreciative we should be, in simply, living in it!

Bobby Susser