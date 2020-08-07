Contributor Log In/Sign Up
World Renown Chef Adam Schihab Keeps Foodies Inspired with Straightforward Recipes and Drool-Worthy Food Photos on Instagram Account

World Renown Chef Adam Schihab Keeps Foodies Inspired with Straightforward Recipes and Drool-Worthy Food Photos on Instagram Account

By

If there was ever a time where people sought out inspirational content on social media that time was now. With most people still quarantined or partially quarantined throughout the world, even more, time is spent consuming social media content. Invariably, the consumption of food-related content is especially popular. 

Adam Schihab, an international chef based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, has answered the call for foodies the world over. When he’s not promoting his book or consulting for top restaurants, international chef Adam Schihab is spending much of his time curating recipes and food photography on Instagram, under the Instagram handle @fourberry17

Every day, Schihab produces short videos showcasing delicacies such as chocolate gateau royal, macarons, and lemon meringue pies, to name a few. Schihab owes much of his experience for artisanal baking to his work at Vanilla Group Co. He is both the Executive Chef and a partner with the company, which is a leading pastry and catering brand in Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East.

In attractively branded “Chef Tip” posts, Schihab also inspires other chefs to experiment with staple ingredients.

Schihab has always loved sharing guidance and tips, and started doing so first with his book, Islander Chef. The book available on Amazon, and is a collection of recipes that are described as “amazing” and possessing an “interesting European style.”

For Schihab, artisanal baking is more than his career—it is his passion.

“I don’t do my cooking or baking for the sake of money I do it because it is my passion.” 

To enjoy mouthwatering food photography and recipes, follow Adam Schihab’s Instagram here and learn more about the Vanilla Group here.

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

