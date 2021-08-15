World Mental Health Day 2021

Mental health is a global crisis that affects people across all walks of life. For World Mental Health Day on October 10, we’re publishing a series of stories that highlight this hidden crisis and what Project HOPE is doing to help.

Mental health is essential to a healthy life. But millions of people around the world struggle silently with anxiety, fear, isolation, and depression, lacking access to the quality care they need.

Compounded by the weight of COVID-19, the world is facing a mental health crisis that demands action.

Mental health is a human right — and everyone deserves access to the care they need to reach their full potential.

All week, we’ll be publishing a series of stories leading up to World Mental Health Day on October 10 that highlight the global mental crisis and how Project HOPE is working to build a world where everyone has access to quality care.

The already grim mental health crisis has only been compounded by COVID-19, with millions of people now feeling the ripple effects of the worst global health emergency of our lives.

At Project HOPE, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to the health care they need to reach their full potential. That’s why we’re training frontline health workers to better respond to COVID-19 — and to protect their own mental health.

Here are 10 numbers that help to highlight the severity of this hidden crisis, and its social and financial costs.

The percentage of the global population that suffers from mental illness.

Mental health issues are widespread, in every community, in every country, on every continent. One in four people are afflicted by mental illness at some point in their lives, with women twice as likely as men to be diagnosed.

Two-thirds of people with mental health conditions don’t receive the care they need.

A huge portion of the population — as much as 70% — doesn’t receive treatment for mental illness. Why? Obstacles include lack of resources and trained health workers, but in many cases the social stigma around mental health is the greatest barrier to care.

The treatment gap is even wider in low- and middle-income countries, where 76% to 85% of people suffering from mental disorders lack access to care.