World Health Day – 5 Best Nonprofits Working To Ensure Universal Health Coverage In 2022 And Beyond

“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver” – Mahatma Gandhi.

According to WHO, more than 13 million deaths worldwide each year result from environmental causes, including climate crisis.

While the pandemic showed us the strength of science, it also highlighted the weaknesses of health equity globally. The inequitable distribution of income, wealth, and power has many people living in poverty and instability.

Supporting and incentivizing individuals and communities to make healthy choices are nonprofit organizations.

Supporting and incentivizing individuals and communities to make healthy choices are nonprofit organizations.

1. CHEN Foundation works to reduce the health disparities among Nashville’s African American community

The Congregational Health & Education Network (CHEN) was founded in 2017. It firmly believes that health disparities can be reduced drastically by addressing the social determinants of health (SDOH). The organization is creating and providing resources to remove barriers in our communities to achieve this.

Ways to help –

Follow their work on Facebook and Twitter

2. DATRI envisions a society where every patient has an equal opportunity to find an HLA-matched, willing donor

DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry was started in 2009. The goal was to help find donors for patients with Leukemia or blood disorders in India. The organization caters to patients whose lives depend on an unrelated donor for survival. DATRI is India’s largest registry, with more than 4.6 Lakh donors.

Ways to help –

Volunteer with DATRI

3. Woplah strives to help the people of vulnerable communities affected by HIV/AIDS in Western Kenya.

WOPLAH was started in the year 2008 in Mumias, Kenya. It recognizes the need within the African community for equitable access to HIV/AIDS counseling and testing, health education, and economic empowerment. The organization works tirelessly to reduce the stigma for HIV/AIDS-affected individuals and their families. This is achieved through support groups, community dialogues, and income generation.

Ways to help –

Donate directly to Woplah

4. Muslim Charity aims to provide long-term sustainable assistance to vulnerable communities and facilitate them toward self-reliance.

Muslim Charity is saving lives in emergencies and helping the needy by adopting practical ways to root out poverty from the world through the provision of education and a livelihood. Its mission is executed by prioritizing health and educational infrastructures. Furthermore, it also works to provide better access to safe water. This organization wants to create livelihood opportunities.

Ways to help –

Become a volunteer and help the beneficiaries

5. Med Global serves vulnerable communities worldwide to give them a better chance at living.

MedGlobal provides health and medical services to refugees, displaced persons, and other marginalized communities worldwide in conflict-affected and low-resource settings. They have a culturally diverse network of donors and volunteers (doctors, nurses, and health care professionals) who support local communities and other relief organizations to provide innovative, sustainable, and dignified health care. Furthermore, they have ongoing missions in Bangladesh, Yemen, and Colombia.

Ways to help –

Volunteer with the nonprofit and support the cause

Become an advocate and make a difference

There you have it – a list of amazing nonprofits making strides in global health. As you can tell, the options to get creative with World Health Day campaigns are nearly endless. Whether you decide to allow supporters to fundraise for your cause or to amplify your efforts around it, World Health Day can really brighten engagement and increase your donor base!

Tell your story and inspire support for your cause