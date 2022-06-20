World Environment Day 2022 – 14 Organizations Devoted to Protecting the Planet ￼

“Sooner or later, we will have to recognize that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What humankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans.” – Evo Morales

With all that needs to be done to reverse the effects of human activities on the planet, dedicating one day to the environment is certainly not enough. The act of protecting the environment needs to be transformed into a habit. But to have one day when we reflect on our actions, decide on steps that need to be taken, and move forwards accordingly is required.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nation to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. During the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, conversations about the effect of human interaction on the environment started, and sustainable development was put on the global agenda list.

Consequently, a year later, in 1973, the first WED was celebrated with the theme ‘Only One Earth.’ This was also the slogan of the conference. To mark the golden jubilee of the WED this year, the day is celebrated with the same theme with Sweden as the host city.

As part of celebrating World Environment Day, Goodera has compiled a list of nonprofit organizations striving to make the conversations about the environment louder and taking action to protect the same. Take a look and consider contributing to the cause.

1. Art in Tanzania offers international volunteering and internship opportunities.

Art in Tanzania is a non-profit organization that works toward creating self-sustainable communities through various programs assisted by volunteers and interns in Tanzania. The organization strives to make the world a better place through multiple programs, such as human rights advocacy and environmental conservation. All their programs are offered free of cost and include a monthly stipend for the participants.

You can follow their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to know more about their programs.

2. Hong Kong Cleanup initiates community clean-ups to bring attention to global debris issues

Starting as a one-day beach cleanup event by Canadian environmentalist Lisa Christensen in 2000, the Hong Kong Cleanup has transformed into the most significant environmental event in the Hong Kong event landscape. They arrange community clean-ups and other educational activities with the aim of changing perceptions about global debris issues leading to the transformation of habits. In their work, they envision a day when cleanups won’t be necessary.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay connected with them.

3. Antinanco Earth Arts School supports indigenous causes and engages in environmental dialog

Through nature experiences, hands-on projects, and environmental conservation, Antinanco Earth Arts School seeks to preserve traditional and indigenous knowledge and provide educational opportunities beyond traditional classroom walls. In order to educate children and youth, the organization teaches earth-based skills, arts, cultural and food sovereignty, security, mindfulness, and peaceful dialogue. The organization intends to serve a more significant relationship with nature.

You can be a part of their cause through the volunteering opportunities they offer. Visit their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages to know more about them.

4. Better Blue is dedicated to the cause of marine protection

Through fostering a more responsible and robust diving industry, Better Blue aims to educate and engage more people to interact with the oceans in a scientific and friendly way. Better Blue covers four major fields: citizen science in the ocean, public education about marine life, development of industry, and protection of endangered species.

Support their cause by being a part of their programs.

5. Project Space provides home improvement services

With the vision ‘Every family must have a suitable living environment,’ Project Space organizes volunteer service teams to make underprivileged families feel more connected to the community. Project Space promotes community art and environmental conservation through education programs.

You can support their cause by making a donation.

6. Global Environmental Institute (GEI) addresses sustainability challenges

GEI, which has its headquarters in Beijing, uses market mechanisms and policy recommendations to solve environmental problems, striving for a win-win scenario that benefits society, the environment, and the economy. With the primary goal of resource protection, the organization has been working on three tangents: guiding policy recommendations, promoting high-level cooperation, and promoting community development.

You can follow their work on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Furthermore, they offer internship opportunities for individuals who wish to participate in their work.

7. Alxa SEE Conservation is an entrepreneur-embodied nonprofit working for the environment

Alxa SEE Conservation is the first social organization in China to take social responsibility (Society) as its responsibility. Entrepreneurs from various fields came together to form this organization. The organization, through its 17 institutions, including seven foundations, five private non-enterprise units, three social groups, and two social enterprises, works towards social responsibility and ecological protection.

You can support this organization by being a volunteer.

8. Environment Georgia addresses environmental issues in Georgia

Environment Georgia is dedicated to protecting the environment and promotes core environmental values, such as clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and clean energy to power our lives. They run research programs to learn more about the challenges our environment is facing and advocate solutions for the same. Using various media, such as research reports, news conferences, interviews with reporters, op-eds, letters to the editor, and more, they inform the public about these issues.

To stay updated with their work, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

9. Rainforest Trust is dedicated to protecting wildlife

The Rainforest Trust saves wildlife and protects our planet by creating rainforests through community engagement, partnerships, and donations. They work with private reserves, national parks, community forests, and Indigenous land titling.

You can learn more about their work through their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

10. Forest Recovery Canada works to restore forests

This organization is striving hard to minimize the effects of climate change by planting more trees and restoring forest covers in association with other organizations, First Nations, corporate sponsors, ENGOs, municipalities, and donors. They work in areas around Canada that have undergone devastating effects of climate change.

You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

11. Trees New York protects and preserves New York City’s urban forest

Trees New York is a 46-year-old organization that was initiated as a response to New York City’s cutbacks in tree-related community services. Through its year of operations, the organization has trained over 12,500 Citizen Pruners and 8000 youth in tree care stewardship through education projects and stewardship. With its community tree planting program, it has planted trees throughout New York City, including New York City Housing Authority campuses, school playgrounds, community gardens, and street trees.

Stay in touch with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

12. Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center is preserving the ocean life of the planet

By empowering local communities to champion ocean conservation in meaningful ways, Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center aims to support ocean conservation at the grassroots level. It aims to grow a healthy relationship between people and oceans by engaging local communities worldwide to engage in restoration, conservation, and research activities. A vital goal of the organization is to raise awareness about marine preservation and conservation. Furthermore, through education and research programs, the organization hopes to inspire all generations to take care of the ocean.

To know more about how you can support their cause, subscribe to their newsletter and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

13. NPO Forest Creation Forum aims to foster societies that are closely linked to forests

With the acquisition of its NPO status in 2000, the “Forest Creation Forum” was formed to connect forest volunteer activities in regions by means of a network. By supporting activities in each area and disseminating information, and enlightening city citizens, they aim to build a “society that lives with the forest.”.

You can stay connected with them through their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

14. Shenzhen Zero Waste is fighting to eliminate toxic chemicals from the environment

The Shenzhen Zero Waste organization aims to create an environment free of toxic chemicals in China. They specialize in intervention in pollution cases, application for information disclosure, online public education, practice and study of rural municipal waste separation, and prevention of open burning and small furnaces, particularly in rural areas.

You can support their cause by making a donation.

We can use World Environment Day as an occasion to reflect on the state of our planet and consider what we can do to protect it. Even though some things will never be changed, most problems can be solved if we are willing to work together to find a solution. Let’s work together to preserve the environment and leave a better world for future generations.

