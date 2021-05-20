World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2021: 5 ways leaders can support cultural diversity in the workplace

The impact of Covid-19 on creativity and cultural expression has been tremendous with heritage sites closed, people unable to celebrate significant holidays the traditional way and limited opportunities to share their cultures with others. The 21st May 2021 is the UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development and celebrates the diverse range of world cultures, promotes education on the experiences of others and how this cultural diversity enriches our economy and society.

I am dedicated to embracing cultural diversity which I have grounded my commitment in real, tangible actions. At the start of 2019, my publishing company, Panoma Press, pledged that 80% of its titles would be written by authors from traditionally underrepresented groups. In 2020, we achieved the 80% target for the second year in a row, demonstrating the business benefits diversity also brings, celebrating 15 years in business in November, publishing more books than forecast and reporting out best year on record with highest gross and net profits. This target also extends to my other endeavours including The Book Midwife®, which helps authors plan and write their books, and the “Above and Beyond Thoughtful Leadership Conference”.

To help other leaders celebrate cultural diversity and support those from all backgrounds in the workplace, I have shared my five top tips: