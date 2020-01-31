Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Workplace stress- the epidemic that shows no signs of improving- until now?

A new approach to tackling the global threat of workplace stress.

By

CURRENT SITUATION

Workplace stress or burnout has now been classed as a disease by the World Health Organisation and is a recognised world-wide issue.

Sadly, the current approach shows no signs of reducing the instances of workplace stress and I feel that we need to tackle this epidemic from a different angle.

Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”, and this is what I feel we are doing with workplace stress.

We create environments that cause workplace stress, wait until people become ill, and then treat the outcome.

This is morally, socially and financially the wrong approach.

It fails the people who are stressed, it fails the company or organisation, and it fails society as a whole.

All this does is create a ready-made conveyor belt of people who have become ill and need cured.

The global wellness market is estimated to reach $4.75 trillion in 2019, and if we continue on our current path, we will keep producing stressed-out individuals who need cured.

We need to break the cycle.

BACKGROUND

 I worked as a firefighter for thirty years and have been involved in numerous incidents where lives and property have been saved and people have been rescued from severe injury or death.

I have also been involved in prevention strategies that are designed to stop these emergencies happening in the first place.  Preventing the situation arising is morally and financially the best approach as prevention is much better than cure.

As you could imagine, dealing with life and death emergencies can be quite stressful. As an officer, I trained people how to make risk critical choices at national level, and taught signs, symptoms and coping strategies for stress, as well as leadership, management, situational awareness and communications.

It saddens me to say that the most stress I have ever encountered in the fire service was not caused by an emergency situation; it was caused by a non-emergency situation. This caused me to have a long period of time off due to workplace stress.

What is even worse is that it could have been avoided.

This experience of workplace stress at first hand has helped me to use my wealth of knowledge in this field to design this new approach.

This approach considers the neuroscience and the psychology, but most importantly, it focuses on practical solutions to the issue.

Practical people need practical solutions to practical problems, and I feel this approach provides that.

 A NEW APPROACH

As said previously, I strongly believe that prevention is better than cure, and this is no different in the case of workplace stress.

My approach is to eliminate the known stressors at source as opposed to wating to people become ill and then trying to cure them.

I like the stress bucket analogy below, but one of the problems with this is that we are also putting known stressors into the bucket.

If we eliminated these known stressors at source, two things would happen.

  1. The bucket has less chance of overflowing
  2. There is less need for coping strategies

KNOWN STRESSORS

Poor Communications

Poor communications are a huge cause of stress in the workplace.  Getting the right information to the right people at the right time is key. I find the best approach to improve this is to use practical examples of good, and bad communications that people can relate to within their role.

Communication can easily be improved, and this not only reduces workplace stress, it also increases morale and productivity.

Poor choices

People who consistently make poor choices in the workplace are a constant source of stress.

I have devised a process to help people make better choices and this is based on my experience of teaching the topic in an emergency situation and adapting it to be used in all circumstances.

It gives people a template when making choices and allows the choice to be scrutinised and validated.

Once people know the background to the process, they can easily use it make better choices and create better outcomes. This Is a win-win for the individual and the company.

  • Poor Situational awareness

This is about people having an awareness of how their actions and inactions can affect their environment, and the people around them. Some people seem totally oblivious to the outcome of what they say or what they do. People who have good situational awareness tend to create much less stress within the workplace and this is a skill that can easily be taught.

SUMMARY

Workplace stress is a global issue and can have horrendous consequences for people who suffer from it. This unique approach helps eliminate the known stressors at source and demonstrates a commitment from employers that they are serious about the wellbeing of their employees, who should always be the companies most important asset.

Billy Sim, Managing Director at Starscot Services

Workplace Stress-
For any company who truly believe their people are their most important asset, our unique approach to eliminating the causes of workplace stress at source is a well-researched, extremely practical suite of training tools and techniques that will improve workplace culture, mental health and productivity, whilst reducing stress in individuals teams and groups.

I design programmes to eliminate the causes of stress at source as opposed to waiting until people become ill and treating the outcome.
Better communications, better decision-making and better understanding of how people’s actions and inactions affect their surroundings all help to improve the workplace and reduce workplace stress.
Prevention is better than cure and I believe this approach is financially, morally and ethically, the way forward in dealing with this epidemic.

Choices training-
“It’s not people’s circumstances that shape their future, it’s their choices”
This applies to companies as well as people.
To take ownership of your future, you first must take ownership of your choices.
I have devised a simple 3-step choices process that is easy to teach and easier to implement.
The process was devised after years of research and studying thousands of decisions to identify key recurring areas.
After you understand and use the process, you will be responsible and accountable for your future choices.
The alternative is to continue as you are and convince yourself you are a victim of circumstance.
By keeping it simple and saying it like it is, people can immediately relate to this approach.

My background-
As a retired Fire Officer, I have taught these skills to thousands of fire service personnel at National level. I have taken the knowledge from psychologists and neuroscientists on this subject and translated into a format that it is easier to understand.
I have taught these skills to people who used them in an emergency situation and now I have developed them so that people can use them in both emergency and non-emergency situations.
Practical people need practical solutions to practical problems and that is what this is intended to achieve.
I currently teach these skills to young people, and companies with the key aims of:
Achieving better outcomes, improving the work environment and making people more accountable for their choices.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Mental illness vs mental health
Community//

How to overcome stress and burnout?

by Dr. Helena Lass
Community//

Friend Or Foe: What Place Does Stress Have In The Workplace?

by Deborah Bulcock
Six workplace wellness trends HR need to know in 2020
Community//

The Six Workplace Wellness Trends you need to know about in 2020

by Jennifer Bishop

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.