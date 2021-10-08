Workplace Motivation: 4 Ways to Motivate your Employees

It becomes a problem when many employees within an organization experience “blah days” or lack of workplace motivation regularly.

Without a reasonable and healthy level of workplace motivation, it is impossible for a workplace to strive, to reach its full potential. A workplace that suffers from repeated extreme lack of motivation is likely to eventually fall apart completely or at the very least, always struggle to stay afloat.

When there is not much motivation in a workplace, there is a general feeling of low morale, of “just do my job and go home.” Efficiency is not good and more mistakes are made.

If you’re a manager or supervisor and would like to increase workplace motivation where you work, read these 4 Ways to Motivate your Employees:

1. Opportunities for Input

When employees feel like they have a say in what happens at work, they are more likely to be motivated while at work because they feel more connected to what they are doing. This is just simply a fact. It’s all too easy to stop caring and to stop trying when one feels that their input is not valued. According to specialists from a custom writing service, one of the ways you can do this is to ask your employees for their opinions and feedback. It’s best if you can sometimes ask people individually too because asking for feedback in a group often excludes many of the people who are not comfortable with speaking up in front of others.

2. Recognition

An employee can be motivated by either money or recognition. In reality, most people are motivated by some combination of both, not falling on either extreme.

As a manager or supervisor, if you have the power to give raises when they are fairly deserved, then do so. Going a long time working hard but with no increase in pay can lead to a lack of workplace motivation.

An easier and cheaper thing to do is to praise your employees when they have gone the extra mile. They have to respect you for this to matter and it has to be sincere. But if those two things are in order, then it can help fuel motivation. Praising people in public can be a good strategy but again, it has to be sincere.

3. Career Promotion

For employees who want to advance their careers, having the opportunity to do so within their workplace can be a great motivator.

Sometimes there is just not much room for advancement for some employees, but whenever possible, promote within and do it fairly based on who deserves it, not based on office politics.

4. Respect

If you do not respect your employees, how do you expect them to respect you and in turn work hard for you? Respect has to be a two-way street.

One of the ways you can respect your employees is to not be condescending towards them because this will eventually start getting on their nerves and they will start caring less and less about working hard for you.

Conclusion

Maintaining workplace motivation is one of those things that need regular maintenance measures. If you see it starting to fall, it’s better to try to nip the problem in the bud right away because it’s something that can go out of control if left unattended.