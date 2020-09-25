Working Women’s Guide to Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

Everyone knows that a healthy work-life balance is a good thing, but for many women, it is easier said than done. It can be hard for working women to find time for their career, home responsibilities, and personal selfcare. According to successful working women, here are some tips for how to get a better work-life balance.

Communicate Better With Employers

It is actually better to be transparent about needs like time to pick up kids from school or having weekends free. Setting clear expectations from the start will help people find workplaces that are more open to a healthy work-life balance. Hiding this desire in the interview might get a person a job, but then they are stuck in a non-understanding work environment where they may be viewed as flaky when they are not available 24/7.

Setup Clear Boundaries Between Work and Home

When people try to multitask, they often just end up doing both tasks poorly. Clearly delineating between work and home life can be more effective. Being able to focus entirely on their children in the evening and entirely on work during the day can help working mothers actually accomplish their goals. Try to put down the phone, quit checking the work email, and resist the temptation to finish up a small project outside of work hours.

Make Self-Care a Priority

When asked about priorities, many working women start thinking about things like career goals, household chores, romantic relationships, or family time. However, it is important to make oneself a priority too. When a woman does not have time to care for herself, she is more likely to get burnt out and struggle both at work and at home. Many women worry about being selfish, but doing things like having a spa day or traveling solo can make it easier to improve one’s overall wellbeing.

Don’t Be Afraid to Delegate

Where does one find time to do everything? The answer is that sometimes, a woman simply does not have enough hours in the day to do everything herself. It is important to learn how to delegate and ask for help. Getting assistance from coworkers, friends, family members, and spouses can maintain a better balance.